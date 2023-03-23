Crazed Thai man hospitalised in Phuket

PHUKET: A Nakhon Sri Thammarat native was taken to Patong Hospital earlier today (Mar 23) after he became frantic in a hotel on Ratchapathanusorn Rd. Nothing has been reported about what could have caused the man’s condition.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 23 March 2023, 02:21PM

A man was taken to Patong Hospital after going frantic in a hotel room. Photo: Patong Police

At about 9.30am this morning, Patong Police received information about a man who went crazy in a room of a hotel Ratchapathanusorn Rd and was possibly presenting danger to himself and other people.

The man, later identified as Kittikhun Boonchuwong from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, locked himself inside room 504, presumably on the fifth floor of the building. There was no way to learn what was happening inside the room; only “loud noises” were heard in the corridor.

Police failed to persuade Mr Kittikhun to unlock the door and leave the room. Luckily, the man’s wife, named in the report as Anna Srinakoon, arrived at the scene and managed to make the man surrender.

Mr Kittikhun was then taken to Patong Hospital for treatment. Nothing has been reported about what could have caused Mr Kittikhun’s condition or if he ever behaved strangely before.