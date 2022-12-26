Pro Property Partners
Crane truck hits power pole, slams parked pickup, motorbikes

PHUKET: A 10-wheeled truck carrying a crane hit a power pole and slammed into a pickup truck and two motorbikes parked by the side of the road near the entrance to the Bang Khu Underpass in Koh Kaew this morning (Dec 26).

transportaccidentsSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 December 2022, 04:58PM

Phuket City Police were called to the scene, on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound near the entrance to the underpass, at 9:30am.

Police and rescue workers from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find the truck driver, Suwaphan Homthongteerachai, a 58-year-old resident of Moo 2, Pa Khlok, trapped in the cab of the truck.

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers used hydraulic equipment to free Mr Suwaphan from the wreck. The extent of his injuries were not reported, but he was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The pickup truck struck by the 10-wheeled truck had been moved some four metres from where it had been parked. The two heavily damaged motorbikes were also lying nearby. No people were injured as the truck ploughed into the vehicles, as no one was on or in them at the time.

Mr Suwaphan told police that he the brakes on the crane truck had failed, leading to the accident.

Police noted they were continuing their investigation in light of any charges that may be pending.

