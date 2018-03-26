The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Crane tower on trailer truck brings down Phuket power poles, six vehicles damaged

PHUKET: A crane tower being transferred by trailer truck brought down five power poles in Kathu on Saturday damaging six vehicles and leaving local residents without electricity, telephone and internet supplies for several hours.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 March 2018, 12:00PM

The driver of the truck told police that he did not realise he had brought the power poles down.

Kathu Police were informed of an incident near the Ketho Community Health Office in Kathu at 3:40pm on Saturday (Mar 24) where it was reported a trailer truck carrying a crane tower had brought down electricity pylons after getting the tower caught in overhead cables.

Police were advised that the driver and truck were no longer at the scene.
Capt Sawanya Eiatrong of the Kathu Police, who had been told the truck was then heading in the direction of Phuket Town, called on other officers around the area to block the trailer truck should it be seen.

Capt Sawanya along with officials from Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Kathu office and Kathu Municipality Public Work Division arrived at the scene to find five power poles pulled down.

A minivan and Ford Fiesta had sustained serious damaged as two of the poles had fallen straight on top of them. Four other vehicles had sustained slight damaged. No injures were reported.

PEA officials were forced to cut the electricity supply in the area while repair were made to the poles and cables.

It was reported that the damage cost at least B500,000.

About 20 minutes after the incident patrol police managed to trace the trailer truck which had been left near the Macro Store in Wichit, three kilometres from the incident scene. The driver, Kiangkrai Nagoen, 41, was found nearby while trying to escape from police.

The trailer truck was carrying a crane tower emblazoned with ‘Phuket 89 Service’.

Both the truck and driver were taken to Kathu Police Station for further investigation.

Kiangkrai told police he was heading from Kathu Intersection (Mum Mung Lung Pub and restaurant) to Phuket Town. However, he told police that he did not realise the power poles had been taken down by his vehicle.

 

 
Kurt | 26 March 2018 - 15:25:05

Ooh Boys, do more about skipping power poles and put more cables underground.
50% what is hanging in the air between these poles is dead spaghetti anyway. 
Get rid of it, make money by selling the metal of the dead wires.
Good for environment as well.

Funny, so much of the time just dumb lying after 'happenings'.

malczx7r | 26 March 2018 - 12:32:23

Of course, if you didn't realise you'd caused road chaos then you'd hide from the police for what other reason?? Not my fault, the power poles fell on their own. slippery power poles???

