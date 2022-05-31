Tengoku
Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabam has ordered local law enforcement to crack down on drugs brought into Phuket by land, air or sea.

drugscrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 31 May 2022, 12:22PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

V/Gov Anuphap handed down the order at a meeting of the Sub-Committee on Monitoring Performance, Prevention and Solution to Drug Problems in Phuket held at the Phuket Drug Prevention and Suppression Center, located at the old Provincial Hall in Phuket Town, yesterday (May 30).

V/Gov Anuphap serves as chairman of the sub-committee.

V/Gov Anuphap said that the meeting was to consider the work done by various government agencies in Phuket in the prevention and suppression of drug use and prevalence on the island.

“There has been an order to increase the strictness of preventing drug deliveries into the area in all channels, to reduce the spread of drugs in the area,” he said.

“In the past month, there were arrests made in 195 cases for drug offenses in the area, resulting in the arrests of 210 suspects and the seizure of assets of more than B1 million,” V/Gov Anuphap said.

 In 24 drug cases investigated, a total of 24 foreigners were arrested on drug charges, he added.

