Crackdown on illegal bars continues

Crackdown on illegal bars continues

PHUKET: The crackdown on entertainment venues operating illegally continued in the early hours of yesterday (June 6) after a raid on a bar in Phuket Town.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 June 2023, 01:46PM

Muang Phuket District Chief Pairote Srilamoon led a team of officers from the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) to raid the bar ‘At Five’ in Phuket Town around 1:30am yesterday morning.

Joining Mr Pairote and the DOPA team were Danai Jaikaeng, Deputy District Chief from the security division, and members of the Volunteer Defense Corps.

On inspection of the bar it was revealed the owner was operating without the correct permit and was guilty of serving alcoholic drinks during restricted hours. It was also revealed that three underage customers were identified as being at the premises during the time of the raid.

The underage customers included two males aged 19 and one female of the same age, officials said.

The owner of the bar, Thanya Jetee, was charged with three separate charges of operating an entertainment venue without a proper permit, selling alcoholic beverages during restricted hours and allowing customers under the age of 20 into the venue.

Mr Thanya was taken to Muang Police Station and charged under Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act B.E. 2565.

It was not revealed whether the underage patrons would be charged.

Yesterday’s raid came shortly after news that the Kathu Police Chief and four other senior officers at Kathu Police Station had been temporarily transferred pending an investigation after two nightclubs in Kathu were raided by administration officials for late trading and serving alcohol to teenagers.

Capricornball | 07 June 2023 - 18:04:58 

The so called "crackdown" should equally be targeting the local police station, since activities like this cannot continue to operate without special favors from the local police mafia (time to start calling it what is really is). This is particularly the case is local residents have made numerous reports about noise and illegal activity. Hopefully the MFP deals with this corruption ASAP...

Prab | 07 June 2023 - 15:07:16 

any checks in Rawai area? Chalong police hello?

 

