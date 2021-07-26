The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

CRA keen to work with China on variant busters

CRA keen to work with China on variant busters

BANGKOK: The Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has expressed an intent to cooperate with Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm in developing second and third generation vaccines against COVID-19.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Monday 26 July 2021, 09:35AM

Yang Xin: New vaccines on way. Photo: Bangkok Post

Yang Xin: New vaccines on way. Photo: Bangkok Post

The potential cooperation on vaccine development has been unveiled by acting Chinese Ambassador Yang Xin, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand.

Yang said China is developing second and third generation vaccines targetting the COVID-19 variants and bilateral cooperation on vaccine development is on the cards.

He said the CRA, which procures the Sinopharm vaccine to supplement the government’s vaccination drive, has expressed an intent to join hands with the firm in vaccine development.

Cooperation can be carried out in various forms including vaccine trials, he said.

Discussing vaccine development in China, Yang said five types of vaccines are under development including inactivated vaccine, Adenovirus-based vaccine, and mRNA vaccine.

The Chinese public prefers the type with least undesirable effects and as a result the inactivated type has become the country’s main vaccine because it is a tried and trusted method, he said.

Yang said the mRNA type vaccine candidate is about to enter the second phase of human trials.

However, he said the Chinese mRNA vaccine differs from the ones developed in the US and Europe. This is because China is a developing country and it aims to develop the vaccine for use in other developing countries where it may be difficult to provide ultra-cold storage at minus 70-80ºC to accommodate mRNA vaccine distribution.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“The good news is that the mRNA vaccine trial of China is close to completion. It is easier to store than others [mRNA],” he said.

The acting ambassador also said the vaccines being used in China are found to be effective in preventing severe infections caused by the Delta variant which has spread in China’s Guangzhou.

“The vaccines that we use in Guangzhou can handle the Delta variant, preventing severe symptoms. But it’s true the effectiveness is reduced after a period of time,” he said.

China, he said, is overwhelmed by Thai public support after the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, and as a show of moral support to Thais during hard times, it has sent vaccines and medical supplies.

A total of 16 batches of Chinese vaccine has been delivered to Thailand, he said, adding that China has also shared vaccine supplies with other countries in need.

“Safety, efficacy and access to vaccines are what we consider when it comes to vaccines. Those who can’t manufacture the vaccines must have access,” he said.

China has realised the importance of vaccines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with Chinese President Xi Jinping announcing that China would treat COVID-19 vaccines developed in the country as “public goods” and would ensure accessibility and affordability in developing countries, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New COVID cases drop but still in double-digits
‘Car Mob’ protests call for PM resignation and better COVID vaccines
AstraZeneca pledges six million doses a month, ‘harvests’ willing
More domestic Phuket flights resume
Phuket Opinion: A storm is brewing
Philippines suspends Thailand travel
Body of man who fell at Sarasin Bridge after entry denial found
Phuket medical staff embark on third vaccine booster drive
Phuket marks 18 new COVID cases for second successive day
Phuket Sandbox driving employment opportunities in private boat charter industry
Airport echoes with sobs and farewells in Hong Kong exodus
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days, three-day weekend
Woman dies after receiving mixed vaccines
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New rules for international & domestic arrivals! Activists indicted over protest |:| July 23
PPAO secures 5,000 doses of Moderna as ‘third booster shot’, pushes for more

 

Phuket community
Halt Sinovac shots, says respiratory disease expert

Too much money to be made in kick-backs for our dear officials to change this. TSadly, to the politi...(Read More)

‘Car Mob’ protests call for PM resignation and better COVID vaccines

@foot. Are you really that clueless?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A storm is brewing

On an island that's supposed to be on its knees, there sure are a lot of motorists creating mayh...(Read More)

‘Car Mob’ protests call for PM resignation and better COVID vaccines

@Foot Do you know what happens in communist countries with protesters?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A storm is brewing

DEAR PRAYUT You have destroyed Phuket. Now is the time to prove that the military cares about the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A storm is brewing

I learned never trust Thai Officials on their word, only judge them on their acts. And we know, aft...(Read More)

Sealed tours urgent to save Phuket’s dive industry

Terrific idea, I think it will work. I am an experienced diver and would be very interested...(Read More)

Philippines suspends Thailand travel

@ Mr.X Regarding your Tequila shot advice: Seeing your dependency on "X's", I susp...(Read More)

‘Car Mob’ protests call for PM resignation and better COVID vaccines

Reasonable demands. 1: Not only Prayut, but also Anutin, and that in Australia convicted Thai RTP &#...(Read More)

AstraZeneca pledges six million doses a month, ‘harvests’ willing

Must have been an attempt to sell the vaccines to other sources since now, after protests, they can ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 