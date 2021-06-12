CRA confirms date and price for Sinopharm vaccine

THAILAND: The Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) expects to roll out its own private supply of Sinopharm’s vaccine on June 25 as it was confirmed yesterday (June 11) Pfizer Thailand has submitted an application for the domestic use of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Dr Santi Srisermphok, the CRA deputy secretary-general, said the first lot of Sinopharm’s vaccine is expected to arrive on June 20 with public inoculations to start on June 25.

He said an inspection process is expected to take two days, followed by two days of distribution.

Phumin Silapan, deputy director of Chulabhorn Hospital, said each vaccination station will receive at least 100 doses of Sinopharm vaccine.

Dr Phumin added that they will be delivered daily for those in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Nipapan Saendamrong, chief of insurance and medical costs attached to the CRA, said recipients who suffer acute adverse effects that lead to a coma will receive one million baht in compensation and up to B30,000 for medical expenses.

The CRA, which is authorised to procure Sinopharm’s vaccine as an alternative jab, has set the price at B888 per dose including transport, storage and insurance against side effects, but not service and medical charges.

Meanwhile, Paisal Dunkhum, FDA secretary-general, said the agency had received the application from Pfizer Thailand and the review process was underway.

On Thursday the government said it had approved an order of 20 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to import in the fourth quarter.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the Pfizer jabs will be given to students as the vaccine is safe for anyone aged 12 and over.

He said the Department of Disease Control (DDC) will work out the vaccination plan for this population group and it is likely that the students will receive their shots at schools.

He added that the government has procured enough doses for this year’s inoculation campaign and is preparing to procure more for next year.

Mr Anutin also said the AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered as planned and the company had not violated its contract following reports the firm had postponed a delivery scheduled on June 14 for another two days.