Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops

CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops

LONDON: Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco said Monday (Mar 9) that it has agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to Thai conglomerate CP Group for £8 billion (B332.78 billion).

economics
By AFP

Monday 9 March 2020, 02:28PM

Tuk-tuks wait for customers outside a Tesco-Lotus supermarket in Bangkok. Photo: Mladen Antonov / AFP

Tuk-tuks wait for customers outside a Tesco-Lotus supermarket in Bangkok. Photo: Mladen Antonov / AFP

"Following inbound interest and a detailed strategic review of all options, we are announcing today the proposed sale of Tesco Thailand and Tesco Malaysia," said Chief Executive Dave Lewis in a statement, adding that the supermarket chain would return £5.0 billion of the proceeds to shareholders.

This sale releases material value and allows us to further simplify and focus the business, as well as to return significant value to shareholders."

Tesco added that the divestment will also slash debt and streamline the group, enabling a "stronger focus" on UK, Irish and central European activities.

"The disposal will further de-risk the Tesco business by reducing indebtedness through a £2.5-billion pension contribution that, along with other measures, is expected to eliminate the current funding deficit and significantly reduce the prospect of having to make further pension deficit contributions in the future," the retailer said.

Diamond Resort Phuket

The move was unanimously agreed by the Tesco board, but remains conditional on shareholder and regulatory approvals. The deal is set to complete in the second half of this year. 

The announcement comes as Dave Lewis prepares to step down in 2020, having overseen a major overhaul at Tesco during his five years at the helm, axing thousands of jobs as part of a massive cost-cutting programme.

Lewis is leaving for personal reasons and will be replaced by Walgreens Boots Alliance executive Ken Murphy.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 09 March 2020 - 15:52:25 

First Ford Cars, now Tesco. We all know why. Who foreign is next?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian man in Phuket did not die from COVID-19, report officials
Frenchman found hanged from Patong hotel balcony
Phuket Tesco store refutes rumours store closed over COVID-19 infection
Woman’s body found lodged in Thalang water pipe
Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up
KBank closes all currency exchange booths over coronavirus fears
Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest
‘Ghosts’ evade govt virus net, have 3 days to report
Bodies of missing father and son found off Phuket’s east coast
Qatar bans arrivals from Thailand over virus fears
Thousands rally in Asia for International Women’s Day despite virus fears
Expansion of Patong wastewater treatment plant steams ahead
Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth
Cherng Talay residents’ water supply reduced to four hours a day
Patong massage shop gutted by fire

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

Well, today it became a official fact that the world shifted from a coronavirus epidemic into a pand...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Why Officialdom use the word 'Please' as by law burning garbage is strictly forbidden ! Th...(Read More)

CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops

First Ford Cars, now Tesco. We all know why. Who foreign is next?...(Read More)

Qatar bans arrivals from Thailand over virus fears

If Qatar bans flights from Thailand, than I not believe Thailand has just a few coronavirus patients...(Read More)

‘Ghosts’ evade govt virus net, have 3 days to report

'Slipped through' Immigration after arriving by international flight from Korea?. How is tha...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

200 Rai of protected forest destroyed! That is not nothing! Under the eyes of the RFD! Is the RFD n...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

Just 3 local residents? Must be a influential threesome. Name and shame them! If not I guess there ...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

Blah Blah Blah, so it starts again. Influential people called out, "agreements" reached be...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

This " If the filthy Chinese " from the very same person who calls others racists.... mate...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week ‘postponed’

@ Kurt " How does that match ?" What a stupid question ! You don't need a bike to part...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
The LifeCo Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Singha

 