BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cows win series in finale run fest at the ACG

Cows win series in finale run fest at the ACG

CRICKET: The fifth game decider between the Thalang Cows and Patong Penguins on Sunday (Oct 24) yielded an extraordinary run extravaganza, with three players claiming centuries during the afternoon’s 25-over final at the ACG.

Cricket
By Neil Quail

Wednesday 27 October 2021, 08:15AM

The Thalang Cows celebrate their series victory over the Patong Penguins at the ACG on Sunday (Oct 24). Photo: Joe Ninan

The Thalang Cows celebrate their series victory over the Patong Penguins at the ACG on Sunday (Oct 24). Photo: Joe Ninan

Penguins’ Craig Morgan in action on his way to an umbeaten 147 and man-of-the-match. Photo: Mike Flowers

Penguins’ Craig Morgan in action on his way to an umbeaten 147 and man-of-the-match. Photo: Mike Flowers

« »

Ultimately, it was the destructive double-act of Ashan Fonseka and Ali Khan in scoring a combined 249 runs that secured victory for the Cows in a game that racked up an astonishing total of 533 runs from both teams.

After winning the coin toss, Penguins elected to bowl first, allowing Cows’ skipper Joe Ninan and Fonseka into the fray to face the opposition bowling attack.

A loose first ball from Jason Robertson invited Fonseka to open his account with a four, but the Penguins’ pace-man quickly found his rhythm and looked to have bagged Fonseka’s wicket with his fifth delivery as the Sri Lankan batsman skied his shot to deep square-leg. Fortunately for Fonseka, then on a paltry six runs, Saju Abraham was unable to hold his catch, allowing the Cows to breathe the first of a dozen sighs of relief.

Penguins’ disappointment was overturned almost immediately with Imtiyaz Mushtaq coaxing Ninan to drive the fifth ball of the second over, but the Cows’ captain’s miscued shot would only loop into the hands of Aidan Wood confidently catching in the covers.

Batting at three, Sameer Khan’s innings itself would last just three overs before edging a Robertson delivery to Seemant Raju at slip, who needed a second grab before celebrations could begin.

As Ali Khan came to the crease with the score on 31 for 2, Penguins would not see another breakthrough for the next 18 overs, while Fonseka and Khan pebble-dashed the ACG boundary, blasting 250 runs between them in the process.

Indeed, it was an expensive afternoon for the cricket coffers with several balls being lost to the ACG’s surrounding vegetation and waterways during Fonseka’s patchy innings of 113 off 75 (including six 6s and seven 4s), and Khan’s volatile innings of 136 off just 55 (including eighteen 6s and one 4).

Frustratingly for the Penguins, by the time Khan’s wicket fell at the end of the 23rd over thanks to a swift stumping by Damien Westwood expertly deputising for regular wicket-keeper, Anthony Van Blerk, both Cows’ batsmen had been put down a number of times early in their innings, opportunities that would later return to haunt the Penguins considering the valiant attempt eventually made to chase down the Cows’ intimidating total of 296 for 6 after their 25 overs.

Tall order

Following the inning’s break, Penguins’ captain, Curt Livermore, and James Chattaway returned to the middle fully aware that a required run rate of 12 per over, while a tall order, was possible with competent batting available through the team.

AXA Insurance PCL

A captain’s innings was not to be on this occasion as Cows’ Wasim Mir loosened up with a brace of wides to bring Livermore on strike. Mir’s first legal delivery then lured Livermore into a wayward shot that looked to have arced over Sameer Khan at fly slip, but turning sharply on his heels, Khan quite brilliantly managed to take the catch as the ball descended over his shoulder.

Both Penguins’ openers were back in the clubhouse by the end of the third over, when Chattaway’s innings ended in trying to dispatch Mir through the covers only to be swallowed up by Ali Khan.

Following an impressive stint behind the stumps, Westwood joined Craig Morgan at the crease and by the 7th over the pair had posted a 34-run partnership before Michael Flowers’ second legal delivery of the game beat Westwood’s (11) bat to dismantle his wicket, with the score now on 42 for 3.

As the teams retired for drinks at the end of the 15th over, Penguins were decidedly behind the run rate at 100 for 3, compared with the Cows score of 141 for 2 at their drinks’ break. Behind as they were at this point, it was evident that Morgan had no intention of surrendering the game, while Mushtaq (31) struggled to keep up with his partner’s pace, eventually losing a foot race to Mayur Deuskar being run out in the 17th over.

Deuskar again struck in the 19th over by bowling Raju, bringing Robertson to join his compatriot Morgan at the middle, the latter achieving his century during this same over, partly thanks to some feral fielding by the Cows allowing the Penguin batsmen to incredibly run five off the over’s last ball, much to the amusement of the ACG gallery and for Morgan to celebrate his ton lying prone and breathless on the pitch.

With five overs remaining and the score on 181 for 5, Morgan continued his onslaught, pummelling the Cows’ bowling into the ACG car park, onto the clubhouse roof and elsewhere around the ground using a plethora of powerful orthodox and unorthodox shots, eventually reaching 147 at the end of the 23rd over before being tempted too far forward by a Fonseka cutter for Flowers to stump the fatigued South African. Robertson too had succumbed to Fonseka’s change of pace earlier in the same over to give Mir his maiden catch at the ACG, leaving the Penguins on 217 for 7 with 12 balls left before inning’s end.

Returning after a brief hiatus due health concerns, Van Blerk batting at 8 proved his worth by posting his team’s second highest strike rate recording 14 (not out) off 14, but in the end the Cows were able to claim victory by 58 runs, and an overall 3-2 series win.

Man of the match was awarded to Penguins’ Morgan for his 147 off 64, while pick of the bowlers went to Cows’ Mir for his 2 for 34 off 5 overs.

The recent revival of the Goan Panthers will hopefully lead to the establishment of a new tri-series over the coming weeks, while the ACG is looking forward to a number of incoming domestic tours during November.

For more information on training and matches at the ACG please visit the Phuket Cricket Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Stokes boosts England’s Ashes cause
Thai shuttlers lose doubles final to Japan
Hat-trick hero Salah hails ‘big win’ as Liverpool crush Man Utd
Verstappen doubles title lead in Texas thriller
Chelsea hit Norwich for seven, Man City beat Brighton
Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole in Austin
Quartararo eyes MotoGP title as Rossi waves goodbye to Misano
Revived Man Utd face Liverpool, Chelsea battle injury woes
Pornpawee, mixed doubles pair soldier on
Phuket resident takes on BJJ world record attempt
‘Big Dolphin’ looking to make a splash in Phuket
Pistons at dawn ahead of the US Grand Prix
Panthers return from the wilderness
Vietnam to host delayed SEA Games next year
Thailand to stage top Badminton events in 2022

 

Phuket community
PM backs B100m NYE plan

One wonders what his kickback, apart from 'selfies' is? Old men and young girls- nothing new...(Read More)

PM backs B100m NYE plan

Yes let's have a huge group party to fan the flames of a 4th wave Did they learn nothing from r...(Read More)

PM backs B100m NYE plan

C'mon Bocelli I can see but 'Lisa' is what -some kind of inflated ego internet 'inf...(Read More)

Thai-Australian beauty wins Miss Universe Thailand 2021

The fact that 'Miss.. contests still exist is testament to systemic sexism. Why o why cannot the...(Read More)

PM backs B100m NYE plan

Must be a huge commission for the "booking agents." Very few opera lovers in the world ...(Read More)

PM backs B100m NYE plan

Not to worry. Lisa and Andrea will save the day. Just be patient a little longer. Hold on a little l...(Read More)

SHA booking, PCR test refunds confirmed

"8. Then proceed directly by the approved airport transfer to the pre-arranged COVID-19 test ce...(Read More)

Finnair brings Swedish tourists to Phuket

As long the international airline industry remains in 'crisis', as officials call it, that l...(Read More)

Phuket’s daily new COVID cases fall below 100

Who is a ..... Non Sandbox arrival from abroad" ??.........(Read More)

Push for Russia, India to be added to quarantine-free list

It appears tourism operators don't care whether tourists from dodgy vaccine countries quarantine...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center

 