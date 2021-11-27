BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

COVID ‘variant of concern’ renamed Omicron

COVID ‘variant of concern’ renamed Omicron

WORLD: The World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday (N26) declared the recently-discovered B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, first detected in southern Africa, to be a variant of concern and renamed it Omicron.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19health
By AFP

Saturday 27 November 2021, 11:50AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

The classification puts Omicron into the most-troubling category of COVID-19 variants, along with the globally-dominant Delta, plus its weaker rivals Alpha, Beta and Gamma.

Nations rushed to ban flights to slow the spread of Omicron yesterday, while stock markets and oil prices plunged on fears surrounding the variant, potentially dealing a heavy blow to the global economic recovery.

“Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology... the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern (VOC), named Omicron,” the UN health agency said in a statement.

The WHO said it could take several weeks to complete studies of Omicron to see if there are any changes in transmissibility, severity or implications for Covid vaccines, tests and treatments.

Reinfection concerns

The change in classification came after a quickly-assembled virtual meeting of the WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution.

The variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on Wednesday.

The first known confirmed Omicron infection was from a specimen collected on Nov 9. In recent weeks, infections in South Africa have increased steeply, coinciding with the detection.

“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning,” the WHO said, pointing to worrying characteristics.

“Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs.”

It said the number of Omicron cases appeared to be increasing in almost all provinces of South Africa.

As for testing for the strain, the WHO added: “Current SARS-CoV-2 PCR diagnostics continue to detect this variant.”

Greek alphabet names

All viruses mutate over time, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19 disease.

During late 2020, the emergence of variants that posed an increased risk to global public health prompted the WHO to start characterising them as variants of interest, and the more-worrying variants of concern, to inform the response to the pandemic.

QSI International School Phuket

The UN health agency decided to name the variants after the letters of the Greek alphabet, to avoid the countries that first detected them being stigmatised.

The WHO yesterday called on countries to increase their surveillance and virus sequencing efforts to better understand circulating variants.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, urged people to reduce their chances of catching the virus.

“We understand that people are concerned,” she said.

“What’s really important as an individual is to lower your exposure.

“These proven public health measures, have never been more important,” she said, citing distancing, mask-wearing, avoiding crowded spaces, good ventilation, “and when it’s your turn, get vaccinated”.

Travel concerns

Apart from South Africa, Omicron has been detected in Israel in a person coming from Malawi, Botswana, Belgium and Hong Kong.

Despite countries scrambling to ban flights, the WHO earlier cautioned against imposing travel restrictions due to Omicron.

The organisation said countries should take a risk-based and scientific approach when considering travel curbs in light of the variant - but cautioned against restrictions.

“At this point, again, implementing travel measures is being cautioned against,” spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters.

Besides Delta, Omicron and the three other VOCs, there are currently two lower variants of interest and below that, a further seven under monitoring.

Delta, which is more transmissible than the original strain, is now overwhelmingly dominant around the world, having all but out-competed other variants.

Of 845,000 sequences uploaded to the GISAID global science initiative with specimens collected in the last 60 days, 99.8% were Delta.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand bans travel from 8 African countries
Fisherman drowns in Thalang canal
Andaman food festival opens in Patong
New rehabilitation options for small businesses in Thailand
SBP Digital spreads its wings
Woman blames AstraZeneca ‘booster jab’ for her hair falling out
New COVID strain sparks travel alert
Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand travel change-ups? Miss Universe photographer arrested || November 26
CCSA ends curfew, eases more curbs to bolster tourism
Europe rushes to bolster virus defences as South Africa detects new strain
Marine Dept eyes large cruise ship terminals on Andaman coast
DSI Phuket conference ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts
Phuket judges put domestic violence back on the agenda
Phuket marks 128 new COVID cases, two more deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

@JohnC, Well, I give the 'brown bears' the benefit of the doubt. Not all RTP officers are ba...(Read More)

Woman blames AstraZeneca ‘booster jab’ for her hair falling out

The side effects she reports are normal and she admits lasted only 2 days. What treatments are co...(Read More)

Phuket judges put domestic violence back on the agenda

Ain't just Thailand- American women are more likely to die from partner violence that random cri...(Read More)

New COVID strain sparks travel alert

Thailand had best begin detaching itself from dependence on tourism. Pathogens, both SARS-2 and othe...(Read More)

Woman blames AstraZeneca ‘booster jab’ for her hair falling out

Wait till people start dying from these injections and it gets blamed on the "new deadly varian...(Read More)

Antigen tests plan for visitors

ThomasT - I hope you realise that spreading utter bullcrap is actually illegal. Try to be part of th...(Read More)

Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases

This new Omicron variant sounds bad. Hopefully we'll follow suit with the western nations and sl...(Read More)

Unverified claim suggests ‘Boss’ hiding in Austria

Bring him home to face justice???? Who made that line up? What justice? A slap on the wrist and a la...(Read More)

Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases

And the numbers will keep going up. The amount of pale foriegners I see now ignoring or unaware of t...(Read More)

Phuket judges put domestic violence back on the agenda

I wouldn't say in 'society today' since Thai men have a long history of "keeping th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 