COVID stress, mental well-being hits the workforce

Findings of a study of 24,000 participants over a three-month period reveal that 32% of employees contacting the service centers seeking emotional support were experiencing workplace issues The top three issues identified were workplace stress (45%), conflict/tension (24%) and performance issues (16%).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 August 2021, 02:51PM

The study, conducted by Workplace Options (WPO), a global provider of integrated employee wellbeing solutions, focused on employee mental health issues. The findings are part of an initiative that WPO plans to share quarterly to identify global workplace wellbeing trends.

The study revealed that the most frequently reported emotional symptom was stress (55%), followed by anxiety/panic (19%).

Decreased productivity and increased absenteeism, which often accompany workplace stress and conflict, are key concerns among employers, especially in countries that are currently struggling with staffing in the wake of COVID-19. WPO’s workplace wellbeing study found that of the employees reporting workplace concerns, one out of three reported they missed at least one day of work as a result. In fact, the average number of workdays missed was 18.

According to WPO’s report, the countries with the highest rates of absenteeism due to workplace issues are the following:

United Kingdom: 47% France: 15% United States: 10%

“We believe this data will help CEOs and other company leaders better understand the issues faced by their employees and, therefore, respond with more relevant solutions,” said Alan King, President and CEO of WPO. “Our study clearly shows that workplace stress and conflict need greater attention.”

According to WPO’s Vice President of Clinical Crisis & Specialty Services, Dr Kennette Harris, individuals experiencing workplace issues or conflict may have physical and emotional symptoms that impact their work performance.

“Stomach issues, fatigue, and headaches are common physical symptoms associated with stress, while irritability, anxiety, and apathy are common emotional reactions,” shared Dr Harris.

“Over the long-term, unmanaged stress can contribute to a number of health issues, including cardiovascular disease, anxiety, and depression,” she added.