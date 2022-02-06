BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
COVID-recovered Phuket Sandbox tourists exempt from quarantine, hotel isolation

PHUKET: Sandbox tourists who test positive for COVID-19 on landing because they still have high levels of the virus in their system after recovering from being infected do not need to observe the mandatory 10-day isolation in Phuket if they are asymptomatic.

tourismCOVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 February 2022, 09:30AM

Image: PPHO

The full notice, in English. Image: PPHO

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) announced the measure in a notice marked as the “‘Past Infection’ Guideline for Sandbox Travelers”.

The notice, which was provided to The Phuket News, is marked “Updated on 3 February 2022”.

However, Phuket officials have yet to publicly announce the measure through the usual government channels.

“Sandbox Travelers who test positive for Covid-19 in Phuket but were infected before arriving into Thailand can be considered for ’no quarantine’ or ’isolation’,” the notice explains, in English.

In order to be eligible for exemption of the quarantine or isolation measures, travellers must satisfy three criteria:

1. They must be asymptomatic.

2. Their CT level from the RT-PCR test in Phuket must be more than 30 in both genes.

3. They must provide a medical certificate to prove their COVID-19 infection within the last three months.

All three criteria must be met in or for travellers to qualify for the exemption, the notice said clearly.

“If the above criteria are not met, you must be quarantined or isolated for 10 days from the first day of your RT-PCR positive test,” the notice confirmed.

The notice explained that to apply for the quarantine exemption travellers must submit the medical certificate of their past infection to the hotel where they are booked to stay after arriving.

“Submit a lab result in Phuket that shows your ‘CT’ more than 30. The SHA Plus Manager of your hotel must keep records of your documents for future reference with the Phuket Provincial Health Office.

“If you are able to present the above documents, you will be released,” the PPHO assured.

Of note, while the notice is clearly marked to apply to Sandbox tourists, it has yet to be confirmed that the exemption also applies to Test & Go tourists.

Kurt | 06 February 2022 - 09:56:11 

Hello presumed foreign tourists, did you read careful what PPHO is saying? ...."If you meet the 3 criteria you will be RELEASED "!    Think about that regimental Officialdom mindsetting before you go Phuket for a holiday under guard.

 

Phuket community
Man launched out of car in high-speed wipeout

The car's engine and front axle were found 50 metres away. Wow! Great speed happening at 01:30 a...(Read More)

Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals

Well, let's face it. The so called 'herd immunity' is a fairy tale. This due to constant...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

this is worth a b-rated movie maybe. this one went straight to Kali-ji...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

i heard it but was not sure its crackers or shots. should i have to call the police to tell them tha...(Read More)

Phuket marks 415 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Covid infections keep going up every day in Phuket. The bars and nightclubs need to go back to 9pm ...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from hillside wildfire at Nai Harn

'Wild fires' can be used as a land clearing tool for a illigal planned coming construction o...(Read More)

Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals

So True PlasticJim, i agree with you. Money is more important than the health of Phuket residents!...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

Whoops make that 19 shots. ...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

.38 caliber is no firecracker, so either people are walking around with silencers, or how many peopl...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from hillside wildfire at Nai Harn

someone must have trown a cigaret in the bushes... there could be no other reason for that area to c...(Read More)

 

