COVID-positive ship crew members must stay at sea

THAILAND: The Boa Deep C, a Norwegian-flagged offshore support vessel carrying six crewmen infected with COVID-19, has been ordered to stay anchored off Ko Nu island in this southern province, Rear Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin said.

CoronavirusCOVID-19marine

By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 May 2021, 08:58AM

Photo: Bangkok Post.

R/Adm Pokkrong, the spokesman for the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC), said the vessel had been anchored off Ko Nu island since May 12 as ordered by the marine office of Songkhla.

According to a report given to Thai-MECC Region 2 by Santi Raksap, an official at the international disease control office of the Songkhla deep-sea port, the Boa Deep C departed from India on May 1 with 29 crew on board.

After a stopoff in Singapore, the vessel arrived at the Port of Songkhla in Singha Nakhon district on May 11 at about 8am.

On its arrival, officials from the Port of Songkhla examined the vessel’s documents and gave the crew COVID-19 swab tests.

About 5pm on the same day, the vessel departed for Sattahip, Chon Buri.

At 10pm, the swab tests showed six of the crew had COVID-19 - two each from Ukraine and Poland and one each from India and Russia.