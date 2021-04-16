The Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior announced the warning on its official COIVD-19 information Facebook page, ’Phuket Anti-COVID19’ late this afternoon (Apr 16).
The post noted that flights by Vietjet, Thai Lion Air, Thai Smile and AirAsia were affected.
The post also included images of seating plans of the flights showing where the affected person was sitting (see gallery above) so people know how close they were to a person now believed to be infected with COVID-19, though no explanation of how serious the threat of infection was given.
The flights reported also included one flight from Chiang Mai to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on Apr 10.
The flights of concern were reported as:
Vietjet Airlines
- Flight VZ401 ‒ Chiang Mai - Phuket, April 5, travel time 11:05am - 1:10pm
- Flight VZ2304 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 5, travel time 6pm - 7:30pm
- Flight VZ2307 ‒ Phuket - Suvarnabhumi, April 11, travel time 7:30pm - 8:50pm
Thai Lion Air
- Flight SL762 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 5, travel time 10am-11:50am
Thai Smile
- Flight WE287 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 6, travel time 7:25pm-8:15pm
- Flight WE215 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 8, departure time 2:05pm
- Flight WE165 ‒ Chiang Mai - Suvarnabhumi, April 10, travel time 5pm-6:25pm
- Flight WE8785 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 10, travel time 7:30pm-8:50pm
AirAsia
- Flight FD3091‒ Don Mueang - Phuket, April 4, travel time 10am -11:25am
- Flight FD3013 ‒ Don Mueang - Phuket, April 4, travel time 8:35pm - 9:55pm
- Flight FD3018 ‒ Phuket - Don Mueang, April 6, travel time 5:15pm - 6:50pm
- Flight FD4112 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 8, travel time 2:15pm - 3:50pm
- Flight FD3021 ‒ Don Mueang - Phuket, April 8, travel time 4:30pm - 5:55pm
- Flight FD3013 ‒ Don Mueang - Phuket, April 9, travel time 10am - 11:25am
- Flight FD3005 ‒ Don Mueang - Phuket, April 10, travel time 12:50pm - 2:15pm
