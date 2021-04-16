The Phuket News
COVID passenger warning for Phuket flights

PHUKET: Passengers on 14 flights between Phuket and Bangkok between Apr 4-10 have been urged to present themselves to a government hospital for a COVID test and observe any quarantine order by officials.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 16 April 2021, 07:25PM

Image: MoI Phuket

The Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior announced the warning on its official COIVD-19 information Facebook page, ’Phuket Anti-COVID19’ late this afternoon (Apr 16).

The post noted that flights by Vietjet, Thai Lion Air, Thai Smile and AirAsia were affected.

The post also included images of seating plans of the flights showing where the affected person was sitting (see gallery above) so people know how close they were to a person now believed to be infected with COVID-19, though no explanation of how serious the threat of infection was given.

The flights reported also included one flight from Chiang Mai to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on Apr 10.

The flights of concern were reported as:

Vietjet Airlines

  • Flight VZ401 ‒ Chiang Mai - Phuket, April 5, travel time 11:05am - 1:10pm
  • Flight VZ2304 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 5, travel time 6pm - 7:30pm
  • Flight VZ2307 ‒ Phuket - Suvarnabhumi, April 11, travel time 7:30pm - 8:50pm

Thai Lion Air

  • Flight SL762 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 5, travel time 10am-11:50am

Thai Smile

  • Flight WE287 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 6, travel time 7:25pm-8:15pm
  • Flight WE215 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 8, departure time 2:05pm
  • Flight WE165 ‒ Chiang Mai - Suvarnabhumi, April 10, travel time 5pm-6:25pm
  • Flight WE8785 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 10, travel time 7:30pm-8:50pm

AirAsia

  • Flight FD3091‒ Don Mueang - Phuket, April 4, travel time 10am -11:25am
  • Flight FD3013 ‒ Don Mueang - Phuket, April 4, travel time 8:35pm - 9:55pm
  • Flight FD3018 ‒ Phuket - Don Mueang, April 6, travel time 5:15pm - 6:50pm
  • Flight FD4112 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 8, travel time 2:15pm - 3:50pm
  • Flight FD3021 ‒ Don Mueang - Phuket, April 8, travel time 4:30pm - 5:55pm 
  • Flight FD3013 ‒ Don Mueang - Phuket, April 9, travel time 10am - 11:25am
  • Flight FD3005 ‒  Don Mueang - Phuket, April 10, travel time 12:50pm - 2:15pm

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid update: No lockdown, no curfew, no alcohol at restaurants || April 16
No curfew, but full alcohol ban for restaurants
Phuket mass vaccinations to resume
Last Tambon Standing: Cherng Talay yet to record COVID-19 infection in current Phuket outbreak
Phuket Songkran road tally holds at one death, but two more inured
Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose ‘likely’ needed within 12 months
No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced
Lockdown not needed: Anutin
Nation will use AstraZeneca, despite blood-clot fears
Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga may face 14-day quarantine
Phuket Airport bus passengers asked to present themselves for COVID test
More drunken road accidents, but Phuket Songkran road tally remains at one dead
Bangkok Airways ‘temporarily closes’ Phuket ticketing office due to outbreak
Phuket yacht delivery to Samui stumped by pedestrian bridge
Phuket residents urged to protect themselves from COVID

 

Phuket community
US pauses J&J vaccine in blow to global immunisation drive

La, pretzel logic will not work. Vaccines worked well enough before the disinfo campaigns got under...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

..Bird flu is not the snotty nose flu going around at your kid's school so to argue SARS-2 is no...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Claim not supported- "The earliest report of a case of influenza B viral encephalitis was in Lo...(Read More)

No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

As the police simply don't patrol, it would be a good idea to set up a hotline for citizens/expa...(Read More)

No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

Phuket as 'Red Zone' province should be by now in partial lock downs. EOC Registration bla b...(Read More)

US pauses J&J vaccine in blow to global immunisation drive

Sure Kurt, after using the world population as Guinea pigs for trial Phase 3 for an exaggerated glob...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Neurological symptoms are clearly affiliated with the Flu, you are directed to an article from CDC, ...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

La, not at the rates of Covid, and the neurological symptoms are not affiliated with influenza. This...(Read More)

US pauses J&J vaccine in blow to global immunisation drive

Birth control pills (sold over the counter in Thailand) have a much higher rated of clotting- altho...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Lung damage Christy, I am sure you are aware of the fact that this is as well a possible permanent r...(Read More)

 

