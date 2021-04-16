COVID passenger warning for Phuket flights

PHUKET: Passengers on 14 flights between Phuket and Bangkok between Apr 4-10 have been urged to present themselves to a government hospital for a COVID test and observe any quarantine order by officials.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 April 2021, 07:25PM

The Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior announced the warning on its official COIVD-19 information Facebook page, ’Phuket Anti-COVID19’ late this afternoon (Apr 16).

The post noted that flights by Vietjet, Thai Lion Air, Thai Smile and AirAsia were affected.

The post also included images of seating plans of the flights showing where the affected person was sitting (see gallery above) so people know how close they were to a person now believed to be infected with COVID-19, though no explanation of how serious the threat of infection was given.

The flights reported also included one flight from Chiang Mai to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on Apr 10.

The flights of concern were reported as:

Vietjet Airlines

Flight VZ401 ‒ Chiang Mai - Phuket, April 5, travel time 11:05am - 1:10pm

Flight VZ2304 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 5, travel time 6pm - 7:30pm

Flight VZ2307 ‒ Phuket - Suvarnabhumi, April 11, travel time 7:30pm - 8:50pm

Thai Lion Air

Flight SL762 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 5, travel time 10am-11:50am

Thai Smile

Flight WE287 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 6, travel time 7:25pm-8:15pm

Flight WE215 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 8, departure time 2:05pm

Flight WE165 ‒ Chiang Mai - Suvarnabhumi, April 10, travel time 5pm-6:25pm

Flight WE8785 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 10, travel time 7:30pm-8:50pm

AirAsia