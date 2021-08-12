COVID nasal spray vaccine trials to begin

BANGKOK: Thailand’s National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Biotec) expects two COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine candidates to enter their first phase of human trials later this year.

Biotec’s Veterinary Health Innovation and Management Research Group Director Anan Jongkaewwattana said the two candidates are adenovirus-based and influenza-based, with tests on mice producing encouraging results. The vaccine candidates are being jointly developed with pharmaceutical company KinGen BioTech and meet Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) safety standards.

He explained that the adenovirus-based vaccine was given to mice infected with COVID-19 and the animals did not fall ill, though they gained weight when compared with those given intramuscular injections.

Mr Anan said Biotec is preparing to launch human trials using the adenovirus-based vaccine candidate against the Delta variant, adding that Biotec’s nasal vaccine is similar to those being developed in other countries.

Delta variant accounts for over 90% of Thai COVID patients

Meanwhile the Department of Medical Science (DMS) has revealed that more than 90% of COVID-19 patients have been infected by the Delta variant of the virus.

DMS Director-General Dr Supakit Sirilak said the department has been studying new infections each week and, of the 1,632 samples surveyed last week, 1,499, or 91.9%, had been infected by the Delta variant, while 129, or 7.9%, had picked up the Alpha variant and 4, or 0.2%, had the Beta strain. No other strains of COVID-19 have been detected in Thailand so far.

He said the trend of infections in Thailand shows that the Delta variant is fast becoming the mainstream and can be found in every province, while the Alpha variant will eventually cease to exist.

As for the Beta variant, it will remain in southern provinces and not spread to other regions.

According to Dr Supakit, currently, there are 354 patients with the Beta variant in Narathiwat, 4 in Phuket and one in Phatthalung.

Unlike Delta, the Beta variant spreads more slowly and is easier to contain.