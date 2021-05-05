COVID-free certificates issued for Phuket arrivals

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has confirmed that COVID-free certificates are issued to people who test negative for the virus after undergoing a RT-PCR test on arrival.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 May 2021, 12:32PM

A person undergoes a rapid test for COVID-19 at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

The certificates can be used to confirm to authorities elsewhere that the person had tested negative for the virus at that time. Current standard practice in Thailand is that the certificates remain valid for 72 hours.

The news was confirmed by a staffer answering the PPHO COVID hotline, who asked not to be named.**

Since Apr 22, all people arriving in Phuket from ‘red zone’ provinces (Phuket itself has been designated a red-zone province) by land, air or sea must undergo a rapid antigen test if they are unable to prove that they are fully vaccinated and unable to prove they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours before arriving.

If the rapid antigen test returns a positive result for COVID-19, or if the test result is inconclusive, the arrival will have to undergo an RT-PCR test for COVID. The rapid antigen test is free for Thais, but B500 a time for foreigners.

“Those who test negative by the rapid antigen test at all ports will receive a test certificate which is valid for 72 hours,” the PPHO staffer said.

“Foreigners who must pay B500 for the test will get the certificate too,” the staffer added.

** Of note, the PPHO COVID hotlines were very busy, with many calls going unanswered or on hold for very long periods of time. In addition, The Phuket News took days to reach a person on the PPHO COVID hotline who was willing to answer the question.