Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

COVID Fallout: Provincial government moves to mediate debt-relief for Phuket businesses

COVID Fallout: Provincial government moves to mediate debt-relief for Phuket businesses

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Government is calling for financial institutions to discuss terms for repayment of outstanding debts among local businesses as many are suffering heavily from the fallout of the COVID-19 lockdown provisions.

economicstourismCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 June 2020, 06:58PM

The mediation sessions aimed to ease the extra pressure on local businesses from outstanding debts brought on by the COVID-19 situation. Photo: PR Phuket

The mediation sessions aimed to ease the extra pressure on local businesses from outstanding debts brought on by the COVID-19 situation. Photo: PR Phuket

The mediation sessions aimed to ease the extra pressure on local businesses from outstanding debts brought on by the COVID-19 situation. Photo: PR Phuket

The mediation sessions aimed to ease the extra pressure on local businesses from outstanding debts brought on by the COVID-19 situation. Photo: PR Phuket

The mediation sessions aimed to ease the extra pressure on local businesses from outstanding debts brought on by the COVID-19 situation. Photo: PR Phuket

The mediation sessions aimed to ease the extra pressure on local businesses from outstanding debts brought on by the COVID-19 situation. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana was at the event in person. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana was at the event in person. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana was at the event in person. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana was at the event in person. Photo: PR Phuket

The mediation sessions aimed to ease the extra pressure on local businesses from outstanding debts brought on by the COVID-19 situation. Photo: PR Phuket

The mediation sessions aimed to ease the extra pressure on local businesses from outstanding debts brought on by the COVID-19 situation. Photo: PR Phuket

The mediation sessions aimed to ease the extra pressure on local businesses from outstanding debts brought on by the COVID-19 situation. Photo: PR Phuket

The mediation sessions aimed to ease the extra pressure on local businesses from outstanding debts brought on by the COVID-19 situation. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Financial institutions, including banks and non-banks, were invited to discuss terms of repayments at a special multi-mediation session held at Phuket Community Hall in Phuket Town yesterday (June 16).

The event was attended by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana together with

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong and Phuket Provincial Office Chief Thalerngsak Nuchprahan.

Governor Phakaphong explained that Phuket has been “massively affected” by the COVID-19 situation by the simple fact that no tourists have been coming to Phuket.

“Tourism businesses – hotels, restaurants and tour agencies – generally generate around 85% of Phuket’s gross provincial product (GPP),” Governor Phakaphong said.

“With no tourists coming to Phuket, these have been affected, leading to problems with debt,” he added.

To help facilitate a solution to the extra pressure Phuket businesses are facing from outstanding debts, the Phuket government yesterday aimed to mediate between local business owners and 15 financial institutes, both banks and non-banks, invited to the event.

At the sessions, the main focus was extending the deadline by which debts were to be paid, and reducing the money to be repaid as monthly installments.

“We expect this may help local business owners and Phuket residents,” Governor Phakaphong said. 

Event attendee Rachin Thongmakkul praised the mediation sessions. “This is a good idea to set up a place where creditors and debtors can together find the best solution.

“I believe that most people will still suffer with housing or vehicle debts, especially after the government’s debt-relief programs end, as people have not been able to work,” he said.

Another attendant, Chalermpong Seangdee, also praised the idea.

“The negotiations will succeed if financial institutions understand the pressure that business owners have to face during this crisis,” Mr Chalermpong said.

“Business owners have not been helped by the government, so we want financial institutions to help us by reducing the interest to be repaid on outstanding debts,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Semi-trailer wipes out, overturns on Phuket’s busiest road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: MP proposes legalising prostitution in Thailand! Rumblings over commercial flight ban? || June 17
Order for Phuket Governor to transfer finally in effect
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 17
Mahout found dead with throat cut at Phuket elephant camp
Insurance company honours B1mn payment for Phuket COVID-19 death
Domestic tourism gets triple boost
Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pregnant woman slain by monk? Zero new COVID cases in Thailand! || June 16
Phuket airport chief: More flights coming in July
Napa-1 satellite finally readies for launch
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 16
Two injured as pickup driver swerves to miss dog, hits tree
OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?
Europe reopens borders but China battles new virus outbreak

 

Phuket community
OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

Mr.Lalala, no updates on tests doesn't give proof that Thailand is making up the figures. It onl...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

Not thinking on forehand that Thailand makes up the figures. II is just that real testing seems to b...(Read More)

Phuket airport issues travel requirements, announces first flights

Any information on how to register on the Thai Chana platform in English? Link is only in Thai...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

@lalala "maybe even after I will comment..." Is this a threat ? More trolling comments ?...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

Kurt ,there will be no museum. Bangla road will still exist,while you have gone a long time already....(Read More)

THAI tries to soothe anxious customers

Kurt,please stop talking nonsense. Every property I rented,I always got my deposit back after the co...(Read More)

Insurance company honours B1mn payment for Phuket COVID-19 death

Why is it news that a Thai insurance company paid a claim? Do they, usually, not pay legitimate c...(Read More)

Insurance company honours B1mn payment for Phuket COVID-19 death

What is it coming to when an insurance company paying out for something someone was clearly insured ...(Read More)

Insurance company honours B1mn payment for Phuket COVID-19 death

Over 36000 policies and less than 60 deaths- that's a nice little earner for the insurance compa...(Read More)

Insurance company honours B1mn payment for Phuket COVID-19 death

How is 'insurance company does its job' a story?...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 