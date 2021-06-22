The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

COVID eases but US won’t join EU in opening borders

COVID eases but US won’t join EU in opening borders

WORLD: As the COVID pandemic recedes dramatically in the West, Europe is opening its doors to Americans – but the reverse is not holding true, with the United States not budging on restrictions imposed 15 months ago.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By AFP

Tuesday 22 June 2021, 09:15AM

Passengers wait in line at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on May 28, 2021 as travel resumes following the COVID pandemic. Photo: AFP.

Passengers wait in line at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on May 28, 2021 as travel resumes following the COVID pandemic. Photo: AFP.

President Joe Biden has hailed progress on vaccination, with a goal of reaching 70% of Americans with at least one dose by July 4, and health authorities have eased recommendations on masks, but the language on travel restrictions has remained constant.

“We look forward to the resumption of transatlantic travel as soon as the science permits,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said yesterday (June 21).

“I’m not able to put a specific timeframe on it, only because it will depend in large part on the course of the epidemiology, on the response to the virus around the world, and developments, including the impact and the presence of variants,” he said.

Biden has vowed to restore alliances after Donald Trump’s turbulent presidency, last week courting European allies on his first foreign trip. But he has made clear he is not in a hurry on travel, with his administration again renewing through July 21 the closing of the land borders with Canada and Mexico.

The United States during the pandemic has also banned travel on most visitors coming from the European Union as well as Britain, along with Brazil, China, India, Iran and South Africa.

Biden, however, has allowed a growing number of exemptions, with journalists, students and others able to travel despite the restrictions on ordinary tourists.

By contrast, the European Union has decided to reopen its borders to Americans on condition they are vaccinated or present test results that show they are negative.

“Hope we will find a similar solution in the spirit of reciprocity for travel from Germany and the EU to the US!” tweeted the German ambassador to the United States, Emily Haber.

Driven by tourism

Brightview Center

But the European Union opened up not after negotiating reciprocity with the United States, but under pressure from member states reliant on tourism such as Greece, Italy and Spain that are eager to revive an industry devastated by the pandemic.

In the United States, there is no force of similar magnitude clamouring to let in foreign tourists, even if airlines and others in the travel industry have voiced support for relaxing rules and The Wall Street Journal in a recent editorial said there was no reason not to reciprocate the European decision.

The Biden administration in early June announced the formation of working groups with the European Union, Britain, Canada and Mexico on next steps.

Caught in the middle are thousands of expatriates who generally pay US taxes and may have families in the United States but cannot leave without concern over whether they can return.

Some have visas that expired during the pandemic, meaning they can have long waits if they head overseas in hopes of renewals at overloaded US consulates.

Celia Belin, a French scholar at the Brookings Institution in Washington, noted that Biden was elected on promises to address COVID better than Trump and “wants to take zero risk” faced with worries about the Delta variant.

She noted that the Europeans had clear epidemiological thresholds on when they would open up to US travellers, but that there was no similar transparency from the US side.

Biden “prioritizes the health issue before everything else without taking into consideration the social and human consequences,” she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket hopeful UK may halt quarantine for ’amber’ nations
Third COVID shot may be required
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One more approval needed for Phuket reopening on July 1! Oil balls on Phuket beaches |:| June 21
Thailand to receive AstraZeneca vaccine donation from Japan
Phuket tar balls ‘unlikely’ from Sri Lanka
More buses from Bangkok
Ministry defends decision to grant ThaiBev jab support
Phuket suffers sixth COVID death in ongoing outbreak
Sinopharm vaccines arrive in country
Government defends decision not to back UN Myanmar motion
Tourism authorities expect 600,000 tourists from Phuket Sandbox
Man electrocuted while repairing home jacuzzi
Oil spill tar balls wash ashore at Patong, Nai Yang
Huge changes for internet and Big Tech under US antitrust proposal
Phuket Opinion: Fingers crossed for July 1

 

Phuket community
Hari’s idea: A call for all expats

The triumph of hope over reality and a complete misunderstanding of the mind set of Thai officialdom...(Read More)

Tourism authorities expect 600,000 tourists from Phuket Sandbox

The venom is in the tale. Student didn't give reason why wanted a test. Yes-yes, cheap charlie w...(Read More)

Phuket tar balls ‘unlikely’ from Sri Lanka

I'm so glad to hear about the whale - should I believe it? Usually a bunch of folks would have t...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

I'll write when I wish.. PMW has very limited info, other than a row of tabs and a blurb to &q...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

@Christy Sweet Your Embassy is telling you bs ! Why don't you try to read the website and to r...(Read More)

Ministry defends decision to grant ThaiBev jab support

Of course the decision is defended and justified (by the person who made it) what else would you exp...(Read More)

Thailand to receive AstraZeneca vaccine donation from Japan

So this AZ vaccine farang can get in Phuket June 25-26 and 27 are this a test in Thailand or ?...(Read More)

Thailand to receive AstraZeneca vaccine donation from Japan

A bit ridiculous when Thailand is promoting itself as an AZ production hub. Guess the wheel came off...(Read More)

Ministry defends decision to grant ThaiBev jab support

One of the wealthiest and influential companies in the country asking for 'special' help- ho...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

Only Astra Zeneca avail to Farangs, my wife and I booked for Monday - perhaps govt read concerns fro...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand

 