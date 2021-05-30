The Phuket News
COVID deaths top 1,000, cases pass 150,000

BANGKOK: Health authorities reported 24 new COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday (May 30) and another 4,528 cases, passing two grim milestones with the accumulated death toll now at 1,012 and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic at 154,307.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 30 May 2021, 03:25PM

A shopper looks at pet fish at a shop in the Chatuchak weekend market. One of the most famous markets in the country is quiet due to the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok. Photo:  Nutthawat Wicheanbut / Bangkok Post

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said 2,626 of the new infections were among the general population and 1,902 in prisons, reports the Bangkok Post.

Fourteen fatalities were reported in Bangkok, three in Nonthaburi and two in Chon Buri. A single death was recorded in each of Chiang Mai, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Suphan Buri and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangson said coronavirus transmissions among family members led to most of the 11 deaths.

Bangkok and Phetchaburi detected 754 new infections each. Samut Prakan came third with 264 cases, followed by 139 in Nonthaburi and 90 in Chon Buri.

The CCSA also logged 27 imported cases, including 24 Thais returning from Cambodia. The remaining three were Thais flying in from Switzerland, the Philippines and the Netherlands.

Major outbreak closes CP chicken plant in Saraburi

A chicken processing plant belonging to CP Foods in Kaeng Khoi district of Saraburi province has been closed after 245 of its workers were found to have COVID-19, the Bangkok Post also reported.

The factory has about 5,800 workers and 3,400 had been tested, Saraburi Governor Manrat Ratanasukhon said in a letter to the Interior Ministry on Saturday. 

Results were available for 765 of the 3,400 workers tested, and 245 ‒ almost a third ‒ were positive.

The infected were immediately sent to Kaeng Khoi Hospital for treatment. A 160-bed field hospital was also set up at the Chetkhot-Pong Kon Sao scout camp in Kaeng Khoi district, with 49 COVID patients admitted there so far.

The factory’s owner, Charoen Pokpand Foods Plc, was building a separate field hospital on its premises, Mr Manrat said. It was designed to accommodate up to 400 patients.

The factory was closed for disinfection from May 30-June 3.

Active case-finding had continued to cover all workers at the factory, with the remaining test results expected on Sunday. 

The provincial health office had told workers’ family members and others who had been in close contact with them to take COVID-19 tests at Saraburi Hospital on Sunday from 9am-noon.

Workers awaiting test results who were considered high-risk had been quarantined for 14 days at a facility provided by the district health office. Those deemed low-risk were asked to self-isolate for 14 days. 

The chicken factory closure comes after Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Plc and Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Plc closed some of their production sites this month to stem the spread of coronavirus among employees.

