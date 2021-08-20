The Phuket News
COVID cases top one million

COVID cases top one million

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Bangkok Post

Friday 20 August 2021, 06:24PM

A COVID-19 vaccination centre at True Digital Park on Sukhumvit Road, near Soi Sukhumvit 101/1, in Bangkok on Thursday. It is one of the vaccination clinics run under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Thai Ruam Jai programme. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

A COVID-19 vaccination centre at True Digital Park on Sukhumvit Road, near Soi Sukhumvit 101/1, in Bangkok on Thursday. It is one of the vaccination clinics run under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Thai Ruam Jai programme. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

BANGKOK: There were 240 new COVID-related fatalities and 19,851 new cases over the past 24 hours, lifting the total since the epidemic began to more than one million, the Public Health Ministry said on Friday.

There were 19,526 cases in the general population and 325 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,478 COVID-19 patients had been judged recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of COVID-19 began, there have been 980,847 COVID-19 patients, 768,379 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,009,710 COVID-19 cases, 795,805 of whom had already recovered.

The death toll was at 8,732 in the third wave and 8,826 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said in the afternoon briefing that the 240 fatalities were aged from seven months to 93 years. They included five Myanmar nationals and one Chinese.

The baby died in Samut Sakhon and had no chronic disease. Another young death was a two-year-old in Pathum Thani.

Elderly people made up 68% of the latest fatalities.

Bangkok had 75 more deaths and its adjacent provinces 48 – 27 in Samut Sakhon, 13 in Samut Prakan and eight in Pathum Thani.

The South reported 14 more deaths – five in Yala, two each in Narathiwat, Ranong, Surat Thani and Pattani and one in Songkhla.

The Northeast recorded 20 fatalities – seven in Nakhon Ratchasima, six in Roi Et, three in Maha Sarakham, two in Udon Thani and one each in Buri Ram and Sakon Nakhon.

The North saw 17 more deaths – five each in Tak and Nakhon Sawan, three in Phichit, two in Phetchabun and one each in Kamphaeng Phet and Chai Nat.

The Central Plains had 66 more fatalities – 15 in Ayutthaya, 13 in Chon Buri, 11 in Saraburi, six in Ang Thong, four each in Sing Buri and Kanchanaburi, three each in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Prachin Buri, two each in Samut Songkhram, Sa Kaeo and Chanthaburi and one in Trat.

Dr Apisamai said that from July 25 to Aug 19, there were 4,656 COVID-19 fatalities and 63.8% of them had not been vaccinated against the disease.

The 19,851 new cases over the past 24 hours included 19,516 local infections and 10 imported cases.

Of the local infections, 16,125 were confirmed at hospitals and 3,391 via mass testing.

Bangkok had 4,181 new cases in 24 hours, followed by 1,556 in Samut Sakhon, 1,348 in Chon Buri, 1,055 in Samut Prakan, 575 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 494 in Saraburi, 461 in Pathum Thani, 460 in Nakhon Pathom, 453 in Ayutthaya and 414 in Rayong.

The 10 imported cases were from France (1), Israel (2), Cambodia (5) and Malaysia (2).

On Thursday, 205,079 patients received treatment at hospitals. Of them, 5,388 were seriously ill and 1,161 were dependent on ventilators.

Global COVID-19 cases increased by 722,258 in 24 hours to 210.84 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 10,933 to 4.42mn. The United States had the most cases at 38.23mn, up 154,917, and the most deaths at 643,112, up 967.

