333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

COVID booster jabs still available, says Vachira chief

COVID booster jabs still available, says Vachira chief

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Weerasak Lorthongkam has assured that COVID-19 vaccinations for “citizens and tourists” are available at Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on the island.

COVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 April 2023, 11:31AM

Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Weerasak Lorthongkam. Photo: NNT

Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Weerasak Lorthongkam. Photo: NNT

The schedule for COVID-19 vaccination injections at Vachira Phuket Hospital for April. Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

The schedule for COVID-19 vaccination injections at Vachira Phuket Hospital for April. Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

« »

Dr Weerasak said that many new infections had spread following the Songkran Festival, reports state news agency NNT.

“The Ministry of Public Health has found an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 in new in many areas of Thailand,” he said.

Dr Weerasak said that the Ministry of Public Health was emphasising that people “must comply” with three main measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19: receiving the annual COVID-19 vaccination, wearing a mask in public, and taking an ATK test when they are sick.

“Vachira Phuket Hospital is ready to take care of people and tourists. We have vaccination services for citizens and tourists who need a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially those who received their last dose of vaccine more than four months ago,” he said.

People can be vaccinated at Vachira Phuket Hospital by either walk-in or calling to make an appointment in advance at number 076-361234, said the report.

“However, we still ask people not to be careless,” Dr Weerasak said, urging people to continue to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of infections.

Of note, the report was posted by the national branch of NNT, not by local government officials. The report so far has not been shared by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) or by Vachira Phuket Hospital itself.

Phuket officials have yet to release any figures confirming the spread of the latest variant of COVID-19 across the island.

According to the Centre for Medical Genomics, about 52% of new COVID-19 cases in Thailand are being caused by the XBB sub-strain of the Omicron variant, reports the Bangkok Post.

Sub-strains of the XBB variant have been blamed for the recent spikes of COVID-19 cases across the globe, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to reclassify the XBB.1.16 sub-substrain from a “variant under monitoring” to “variant of interest”.

In Thailand, there are 34 current cases caused by the XBB1.15 sub-strain, or about 15% of all COVID-19 cases in the country, according to Ramathibodi Hospital’s Centre for Medical Genomics, said the report.

According to the centre’s genomic analysis of XBB.1.16, the sub-variant will become the dominant sub-strain in Thailand in the next few months.

Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, said on his Facebook page on Sunday (Apr 23) that COVID-19 vaccinations should be given annually, similar to influenza shots.

He also urged people to get booster vaccinations before the annual rains return next month.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Water outages as ‘step tests’ continue
Highest military spending in Europe since Cold War: study
Cops plan crackdown on Chinese crooks
Man confesses to beating friend to death with wrench
Phuket road deaths reach 50 after two fatalities on west coast road
Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew
Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief
Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand
Phuket Opinion: Feeling the heat
Fire guts car on Phuket’s main highway
Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise
Monkey neutering resumed in Phuket following complaints by residents
Chinese arrivals weak this year
Navy moves to close luxury resort built on its land
Small power tariff cut gets preliminary approval

 

Phuket community
Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

Mr Hermann finally is satisfied and can sleep well today...thx teacher ...lol ...(Read More)

Monkey neutering resumed in Phuket following complaints by residents

Macaques are quite competent swimmers. Wouldn't surprise me to learn they swam back to Phuket fr...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths reach 50 after two fatalities on west coast road

They won't be the last gruesome deaths unless Phuket authorities start cracking down on rental s...(Read More)

Fire guts car on Phuket’s main highway

Photos show 'material damage', lol. Perhaps lack of car maintenance and/or not changed oil l...(Read More)

Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew

Lost control on a dry road can only mean excessive speed. Surprised he didn't blame it on "...(Read More)

Small power tariff cut gets preliminary approval

Gee, how generous. That will bring my monthly electicity bill down by all of about 10 Baht. ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

Or extradite ex-prime ministers.......(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

Myanmar refugees, sent back to Myanmar at the border river. Some tried to escape, jumped overboard, ...(Read More)

Understanding Phuket’s ‘haze season’

The air pollution cost Thailand a lot of tourists this year, ( +30%, BP)as more and more knowledge s...(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

One must be very cold blooded and thick skinned as a thai buddhist to shake hands with a smile, for ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket

 