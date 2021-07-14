The Phuket News
COVID alert for Phuket Thai Smile flight from Bangkok

COVID alert for Phuket Thai Smile flight from Bangkok

PHUKET: Phuket officials have issued an alert for all people sitting in high-risk areas near a person now confirmed as COVID-positive who travelled on a Bangkok-Phuket flight on July 7.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismtransporthealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 July 2021, 05:58PM

The COVID alert issued this afternoon (July 14). Image : Phuket Info Cnenter

The COVID alert issued this afternoon (July 14). Image : Phuket Info Cnenter

The alert was issued by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, this afternoon (July 14).

The passengers affected are those who were on Thai Smile Airlines Flight WE287 from Bangkok to Phuket, departing Suvarnabhumi airport at 5:20pm on July 7, said the alert.

“Please note that those who sat according to the specified number [in the seating plan above], you are a high-risk contact!!️” said the alert.

All people sitting in the seats marked were asked to be tested for COVID-19 at a hospital near their homes and if required be detained in a place designated by the government.

People with enquiries about the alert were asked to call 094-5938876 or 062-2435116.

