The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

COVID alert for Phuket passengers on van to Nakhon Sri Thammarat

COVID alert for Phuket passengers on van to Nakhon Sri Thammarat

PHUKET: All passengers who were in a public transport van from Phuket to Nakhon Sri Thammarat on Apr 14 have been asked to self-monitor for signs of COVID infection, following an alert issued by the Nakhon Sri Thammarat Provincial Public Health Office today (Apr 26).

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtransport
By The Phuket News

Monday 26 April 2021, 12:22PM

The alert was issued today (Apr 26). Image: Nakhon Sri Thammarat Provincial Public Health Office

The alert was issued today (Apr 26). Image: Nakhon Sri Thammarat Provincial Public Health Office

The van left the Phuket Bus Station in Phuket Town at 10am and reached its destination in Baan Hua Thanon in  Nakhon Sri Thammarat’s Muang District at 4:30pm, said the alert.

All passengers who were in the van when it travelled from the Nakhon Sri Thammarat bus station at 3:50pm and reached its destination in Hua Sai District, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, at 5:40pm, were also advised to self-monitor for signs of infection.

“Please self-monitor for 14 days since the day of travel,” the alert, issued today (Apr 26), said.

“If you have a fever, coughing, running nose, sore throat, are unable to smell and taste, please be tested [for COVID-19] at a hospital nearest you as soon as possible,” the alert added.

“Wear a face mask, keep social distancing and use a private vehicle to avoid [using] public transport,” the alert advised.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 26 April 2021 - 13:15:06 

Great, that careless traveling between Red Dark provinces by full loaded Vans. No Covid-19 check on Vans at bridge leaving Phuket island? Domestic exporting virus Vans. Is the Van driver now in quarantine?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Anutin defies calls to quit health post
Phuket Town pharmacist angered by one-armed man’s saliva antics
Phuket reopening still in the works
Phuket officials silent on lockdown talk as island COVID cases climb to 335
Man found hanged in Baan Manik
Entry ban in effect for all arrivals from India
Public Health Ministry mulls new lockdown
Indonesian navy confirms submarine sank
Tourism goals dashed after third COVID surge
Asean leaders agree five-point plan for Myanmar
Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices
Calls for lockdown mounting
Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’
Phuket people leaving the province and returning now face rapid test requirement
Red-zone shopping hours cut further

 

Phuket community
COVID alert for Phuket passengers on van to Nakhon Sri Thammarat

Great, that careless traveling between Red Dark provinces by full loaded Vans. No Covid-19 check on ...(Read More)

Public Health Ministry mulls new lockdown

Sure, let's mull over pretty color systems and blame hospitals for over crowding and watch as ma...(Read More)

Phuket reopening still in the works

"Stupid is as stupid does" .... Forrest Gump And we're still required to go to the ...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on lockdown talk as island COVID cases climb to 335

And yet, we're still required to go to the hotbed of COVID-19 - the immigration office. Why?...(Read More)

Phuket reopening still in the works

With thick plate in front of their head, Thai Officialdom ignores signals that no foreign tourists c...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on lockdown talk as island COVID cases climb to 335

Is it possible authorities are unaware the Sinovac vaccine is only going to alleviate the worst symp...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on lockdown talk as island COVID cases climb to 335

That Timeline is in Thai only. Isn't there a requirement of ASEAN signatories to provide this so...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on lockdown talk as island COVID cases climb to 335

Phuket Officials silent on lock down talk. Of course! They just wait until a Covid-19 patient dies o...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

Whatever Phuket Officialdom 'orders' will fail as long they allow people to fly in on Phuket...(Read More)

Public Health Ministry mulls new lockdown

Wow, new color system! That will be a great help! :-)) Of course, not managing, just going with th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket

 