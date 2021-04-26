The van left the Phuket Bus Station in Phuket Town at 10am and reached its destination in Baan Hua Thanon in Nakhon Sri Thammarat’s Muang District at 4:30pm, said the alert.
All passengers who were in the van when it travelled from the Nakhon Sri Thammarat bus station at 3:50pm and reached its destination in Hua Sai District, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, at 5:40pm, were also advised to self-monitor for signs of infection.
“Please self-monitor for 14 days since the day of travel,” the alert, issued today (Apr 26), said.
“If you have a fever, coughing, running nose, sore throat, are unable to smell and taste, please be tested [for COVID-19] at a hospital nearest you as soon as possible,” the alert added.
“Wear a face mask, keep social distancing and use a private vehicle to avoid [using] public transport,” the alert advised.
Kurt | 26 April 2021 - 13:15:06