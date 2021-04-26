COVID alert for Phuket passengers on van to Nakhon Sri Thammarat

PHUKET: All passengers who were in a public transport van from Phuket to Nakhon Sri Thammarat on Apr 14 have been asked to self-monitor for signs of COVID infection, following an alert issued by the Nakhon Sri Thammarat Provincial Public Health Office today (Apr 26).

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 April 2021, 12:22PM

The alert was issued today (Apr 26). Image: Nakhon Sri Thammarat Provincial Public Health Office

The van left the Phuket Bus Station in Phuket Town at 10am and reached its destination in Baan Hua Thanon in Nakhon Sri Thammarat’s Muang District at 4:30pm, said the alert.

All passengers who were in the van when it travelled from the Nakhon Sri Thammarat bus station at 3:50pm and reached its destination in Hua Sai District, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, at 5:40pm, were also advised to self-monitor for signs of infection.

“Please self-monitor for 14 days since the day of travel,” the alert, issued today (Apr 26), said.

“If you have a fever, coughing, running nose, sore throat, are unable to smell and taste, please be tested [for COVID-19] at a hospital nearest you as soon as possible,” the alert added.

“Wear a face mask, keep social distancing and use a private vehicle to avoid [using] public transport,” the alert advised.