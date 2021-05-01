The Phuket News
COVID alert for Phuket airline passengers

PHUKET: Passengers on specific flights between Phuket and Bangkok operated between Apr 15-26 have been urged to present themselves to a government hospital for a COVID test and observe any quarantine order by officials.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtransporttourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 May 2021, 10:27AM

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) announced the warning on its official Facebook page at 11:26pm last night (Apr 30).

The post noted that flights by AirAsia, Vietjet and Thai Smile were affected.

The post also included images of seating plans of the flights showing where the affected person was sitting (see gallery above) so people know how close they were to a person now believed to be infected with COVID-19, though no explanation of how serious the threat of infection was given.

People sitting in the seats in close proximity to the person now suspected or confirmed as infected with COVID-19 were advised to present themselves at a hospital near their home.

The flights of concern were reported as:

AirAsia

  • Flight FD3027 ‒ Don Mueang Airport - Phuket ‒ April 15, travel time 5:50pm - 8.30pm
  • Flight FD4110 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket ‒ April 20, travel time 12:06pm - 1:21pm

Thai Smile

  • Flight W285 ‒  Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 21, travel time 12:30pm - 1:55pm

Vietjet

  • Flight VZ401 ‒ Chiang Rai - Phuket ‒ April 16, travel time 11:05am - 1:10pm
  • Flight VZ301 ‒ Phuket - Bangkok ‒ April 23, travel time 1:40pm - 3pm
  • Flight VZ316 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket ‒ April 25, travel time 6:30pm - 7:50pm
  • Flight VZ308 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket ‒ April 26, travel time 6pm 

“If you were seated at the specified numbers, you are a high-risk person. You are requested to be tested at a nearby hospital and detained in a place designated by the government,” the notice advised.

People with queries about the announcement were advised to call the Phuket COVID hotlines 094-5938876, 062-2435116.

Christy Sweet | 01 May 2021 - 11:55:13 

Where is this 72 hour window coming from? It takes 6 weeks from the first injection. Reuters- "Our findings show that CoronaVac is capable of inducing a quick antibody response within four weeks of immunisation by giving two doses of the vaccine at a 14-day interval,” Zhu Fengcai, one of the authors of the paper, said.

Kurt | 01 May 2021 - 11:26:00 

As long people departing from Bangkok are not tested/vaccinated prior flying and allow to fly to Phuket, which is crazy, that long Phuket's Covid infection numbers will rise. Tests upon arrival Phuket airport not show incurred infections during flights of arriving passengers.

LALALA | 01 May 2021 - 10:32:03 

Only complete idiots would hand themselves over to the government. This applies to any government on this planet.

 

