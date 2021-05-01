COVID alert for Phuket airline passengers

PHUKET: Passengers on specific flights between Phuket and Bangkok operated between Apr 15-26 have been urged to present themselves to a government hospital for a COVID test and observe any quarantine order by officials.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 May 2021, 10:27AM

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) announced the warning on its official Facebook page at 11:26pm last night (Apr 30).

The post noted that flights by AirAsia, Vietjet and Thai Smile were affected.

The post also included images of seating plans of the flights showing where the affected person was sitting (see gallery above) so people know how close they were to a person now believed to be infected with COVID-19, though no explanation of how serious the threat of infection was given.

People sitting in the seats in close proximity to the person now suspected or confirmed as infected with COVID-19 were advised to present themselves at a hospital near their home.

The flights of concern were reported as:

AirAsia

Flight FD3027 ‒ Don Mueang Airport - Phuket ‒ April 15, travel time 5:50pm - 8.30pm

Flight FD4110 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket ‒ April 20, travel time 12:06pm - 1:21pm

Thai Smile

Flight W285 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket, April 21, travel time 12:30pm - 1:55pm

Vietjet

Flight VZ401 ‒ Chiang Rai - Phuket ‒ April 16, travel time 11:05am - 1:10pm

Flight VZ301 ‒ Phuket - Bangkok ‒ April 23, travel time 1:40pm - 3pm

Flight VZ316 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket ‒ April 25, travel time 6:30pm - 7:50pm

Flight VZ308 ‒ Suvarnabhumi - Phuket ‒ April 26, travel time 6pm

“If you were seated at the specified numbers, you are a high-risk person. You are requested to be tested at a nearby hospital and detained in a place designated by the government,” the notice advised.

People with queries about the announcement were advised to call the Phuket COVID hotlines 094-5938876, 062-2435116.