COVID alert for Patong restaurant

PHUKET: All people who visited the ‘Aroi Ho’ restaurant in Baan Mon, Patong, between April 18-27 are asked to self-quarantine at home and monitor themselves for signs of infection of COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthpatong

By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 May 2021, 10:25AM

People who visited the ’Aroi Ho’ restaurant in Patong have been asked to self-monitor for signs of infection. Image: PPHO

“If you develop breathing difficulties, fever, cough, running nose, sore throat, are unable to smell and taste, please see a doctor at a hospital nearest you as soon as possible,” the alert noted.

Any persons with queries about the alert were advised to call the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) COVID hotlines at 062-2435116 and 094-5938876.

The alert follows the PPHO reporting 18 new confirmed infections on the island yesterday (May 5), bringing the total number of confirmed COVID cases on the island since Apr 3 to 498.

The tally of 498 comprises 493 cases who were infected in Phuket plus five cases who were infected elsewhere but are recovering in Phuket.

The report, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night (May 5), noted that 229 people were still under hospital care, while 269 people have already been discharged from medical care.

The latest report by the PPHO, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, reports that the patients remaining in hospital care are receiving treatement as follows: Vachira Phuket Hospital 46 cases; Patong Hospital 18; Thalang Hospital 11; Bangkok Hospital Phuket 36; Bangkok Hospital Siriroj 14; Mission Hospital Phuket 19; Phuket Provincial Hospital 2; and 83 at ’Filed Hospitals’.

The latest map showing locations of infections across the island was released earlier today, but also marked as accurate as of 6pm last night (May 5), reporting the number of confirmed infections in each area as follows:

Wichit ‒ 52 infections

Patong ‒ 45

Phuket Town 45 (Talad Yai 28, Talad Neua 17)

Rassada ‒ 47

Cherng Talay ‒ 43

Kathu ‒ 38

Chalong ‒ 40

Kamala ‒ 32

Srisoonthorn ‒ 30

Rawai ‒ 28

Thepkrasattri ‒ 19

Koh Kaew ‒ 14

Pa Khlok ‒ 10

Mai Khao ‒ 8

Sakhu ‒ 8

Karon ‒ 7

Meanwhile, the rapid antigen testing continues at all entry points to Phuket. According to the Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket, a total of 40,240 people have been tested on arrival from Apr 22 to yesterday (May 5).

Just yesterday alone, 3,195 were tested on arriving to enter the province. Of those 1,675 were tested at Phuket Gateway and 715 were tested at Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai, and the remaining 373 were tested at the airport.

So far the rapid testing at the entry points to the island have identified 22 people as COVID positive, but with 17 of those people later confirmed by subsequent tests to be actually infected with COVID-19, and the remaining five testing negative for the virus.