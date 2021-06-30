The Phuket News
COVID alert for high-risk contacts on Bangkok-Phuket flight

COVID alert for high-risk contacts on Bangkok-Phuket flight

PHUKET: Phuket officials have issued an alert for any passengers on a flight from Bangkok to Phuket on June 25 to present themselves for a COVID test at their nearest government hospital.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 June 2021, 06:24PM

Image: Phuket Official Info Center

Image: Phuket Official Info Center

The alert was issued by the Official Phuket Information Center just before 5pm today (June 30).

The flight of concern was Vietjet Airlines flight VZ314 traveling last Friday (June 25), departing Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok at 7:20am and landing in Phuket at 8:40am

“Please note that those who were sitting according to the specified numbers [see seat plan above], you are a high-risk touch!!️” said the alert.

QSI International School Phuket

The high-risk contacts were asked to be tested for COVID-19 at a hospital near their home and present themselves for possible quarantine at a place designated by the government

People with enquiries were advised to call 094-5938876 or 062-2435116.

