COVID-19 to be declared endemic in October

BANGKOK: The government will declare COVID-19 endemic in October, and the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will then no longer be the main agency dealing with the disease.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 20 August 2022, 08:00AM

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyotin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, announces the decision of the CCSA meeting from Government House on Friday (Aug 19). Image: Screenshot via Bangkok Post

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyotin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, announces the decision of the CCSA meeting from Government House on Friday (Aug 19). Image: Screenshot via Bangkok Post

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Friday (Aug 19) that from October the disease would be under the emergency operations centre of the Public Health Ministry and provincial communicable disease committees, instead of the CCSA chaired by the prime minister. He gave no specific date, reports Bangkok Post.

From November, the provincial committees would be the sole agencies dealing with it. Infected people would be isolated in line with the guidelines of the Department of Medical Services, he said.

The decision to declare the disease endemic was based on the presently limited number of severe COVID-19 cases and related fatalities.

"The goal is for people to be able to coexist safely with Covid-19 and live normal lives," Dr Taweesilp explained.

According to the CCSA’s spokesman, the present COVID-19 situation was at the green level, where there were daily 2,000-3,999 inpatients and 11-39 deaths and 201-399 inpatients dependent on ventilators, and clusters of infection were limited.

The numbers were not high, although new cases were rising due to the spread of the BA.5 sub-variant of the Omicron strain.

AXA Insurance PCL

"The disease has toned itself down," Dr Taweesilp said.

In addition, surveys in April and May showed that more than 90% of people had antibodies to the virus and studies found that three shots of any Covid-19 vaccines reduced the possibility of severe illness and death by more than 90%, he said.

The incidence of COVID-19 would be similar to influenza, and there would be new cases all year long, Dr Taweesilp added.

The spokesman also said, the CCSA on Aug 19 did not consider whether the state of emergency would be lifted along with the downgrading of COVID-19.

The state of emergency imposed to cope with COVID-19 was earlier extended to the end of September. Officials had time to further monitor the situation before making a decision, Dr Taweesilp said

Phuket community
Kamala to hold tsunami evacuation drill

@Oldguy...no, of course not. Have you ever heard the siren? And no...the buoys don't work...&quo...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife venues hold mass fire drill

Were the exits locked and blocked as they usually are? ...(Read More)

Phuket looks to tackle teenage pregnancies

Some Years ago I had a vasectomy so I wouldn't have children. When I got home afterwards, they ...(Read More)

Kamala to hold tsunami evacuation drill

Will the early warning buoys out in the Andaman be working? ...(Read More)

Kamala to hold tsunami evacuation drill

Does this mean the tsunami warning sirens will be working? ...(Read More)

Phuket Town police hunt beer thief

Silly beer thief. RTP catch him within 24 hours. 'Funny' crime doing. Unless it is a misun...(Read More)

New bill outlines limits on ganja use

This will not be the last bill. More relaxing bills will follow when the Officialdom panick dust has...(Read More)

Irate Thai tourists seek tour refunds

Do I understand correct that this is a article about illegal Thai business and Thai cheating Thai? H...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife venues hold mass fire drill

So, as 'key factor' in Tiger Discotheque was recognized, are all Phuket indoor night spots a...(Read More)

Phuket looks to tackle teenage pregnancies

Solution is simple. Start giving good sexual education in Mattayon-1. Classes with slides, film mate...(Read More)

 

