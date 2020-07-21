Kata Rocks
COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok

THAILAND: A total of 7,144 people who were in places visited by an infected Egyptian serviceman in Rayong and the infected daughter of a Sudanese diplomat in Bangkok have tested negative for COVID-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 21 July 2020, 02:39PM

Hundreds of people tracked down through the Thai Chana app queue to be tested by disease control officials at CentralPlaza Rayong department store on July 14. More people were tested in Rayong on July 20. All tests have returned negative. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said today (July 21) that another 279 people in Rayong who gave sample swabs for testing on yesterday were found not to be carrying the infection.

Between July 14 and 19, 6,501 people who might have been exposed to the virus in Rayong underwent coronavirus tests and all were negative, according to the Department of Disease Control.

They had either been at the hotel where the infected soldier had stayed, or one of the shopping malls he and other Egyptian servicemen visited.

In Bangkok, 364 people underwent COVID-19 tests during the same period and no infections were found among them.

The latest test results brought the number of people testing negative to 7,144, said Dr Taweesilp.

Earlier today, the Department of Disease Control reported that the Public Health Ministry had conducted more than 6,000 COVID-19 tests in Ranong and most tested negative.

Dr Taweesilp said the final 279 had also tested negative.

The department said the results showed that health measures now in place could control the spread of the disease, and there was slim chance for transmission of COVID from the infected Egyptian. Rayong was a low risk area, the department’s announcement said.

