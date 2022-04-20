tengoku
COVID-19 hotline swamped with calls

BANGKOK: The COVID-19 hotline received about 10,000 calls a day during the five-day Songkran holiday, according to the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

constructionCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 20 April 2022, 10:26AM

Bang Saen beach in Chon Buri is crowded with holidaymakers enjoying the long Songkran festival weekend. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Dr Jadet Thammathat-aree, the NHSO secretary-general, said its 1330 hotline was inundated with calls during the festival, many asking for COVID-19 medicines for patients in home isolation and others inquiring about treatment under the universal healthcare scheme, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said NHSO staff were able to answer all the calls.

“Our hotline service worked well during the long holiday but the NHSO must be better prepared to cope with rising COVID-19 cases now the holiday has ended,” Dr Jadet said.

The NHSO ordered staff to work from home to help mitigate the expected spike in transmissions after people return from their hometowns to the capital. Staff handling the hotline will be at full capacity, he said.

For those who take an ATK test and receive a positive result, the NHSO suggests that patients who live in Bangkok call their local district hotline in addition to the NHSO’s hotline.

Alternatively, they can contact City Hall via its official account on the Line messaging app on @BKKCOVID19CONNECT, or call the National Institute for Emergency Medicine at 1669.

Patients living in other provinces are recommended to call their provincial or district hotlines.

People who have underlying conditions or are otherwise at risk of serious illness should dial 1130 and the extension 18.

Patients with mild symptoms are urged to call the same hotline but use extension number 14.

