Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

COVID-19 aid reaches 8,000 who lost jobs

COVID-19 aid reaches 8,000 who lost jobs

BANGKOK: About 8,000 people who have lost their jobs or were suspended from work due to the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday (Apr 20) received their first compensation payment from the Social Security Office (SSO).

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 21 April 2020, 09:01AM

A tuk-tuk driver places goods in his vehicle for a delivery service which has replaced his old job, following a sharp drop in passenger numbers during the spread of Covid-19. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

A tuk-tuk driver places goods in his vehicle for a delivery service which has replaced his old job, following a sharp drop in passenger numbers during the spread of Covid-19. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

Labour Minister MR Chatu Mongol Sonakul said compensation payments can now be made following the announcement of a ministerial regulation concerning the impact of COVID-19 on workers insured under Section 33 of the Social Security Act.

He said that while 11 million workers are likely to be affected by the outbreak, the exact number of people who need help should become clearer in a few weeks.

The compensation rate for formal workers amounts to 62% of their daily wage and the maximum compensation period is capped at 90 days.

Thotsaphon Kritwongwiman, secretary-general of the SSO, on Monday said about 800,000 formal workers had applied for compensation and 50% have been vetted and were considered qualified. He said the SSO is waiting for confirmation from the employers of other applicants, adding payment will be made as soon as verification is completed.

Meanwhile, Suchart Thailuan, president of the National Congress of Thai Labour, lashed out at the government for making the SSO shoulder the compensation payment. He said that labour leaders disagreed with making the SSF dole out the compensation when businesses were closed on government orders.

“I don’t think this is a ‘force majeure’. The labour protection law requires that employers pay 75% of salary to workers if they suspend their business. The rate offered by the SSF is only 62%,” he said.

He was referring to a clause in the labour protection law, which states that when a firm must temporarily suspend part or all of its business operations because of financial hardship, it must pay employees 75% of their usual daily wages during this period.

Thanyapura Health 360

Mr Suchart said labour leaders are also concerned that the measure will affect the stability of the Social Security Fund.

He also said labour organisations have agreed to cancel Labour Day events on May 1 due to the pandemic. He said the decision had been reached at a meeting of 15 labour councils, the State Enterprises Workers’ Relations Confederation and representatives of informal workers.

A budget of B4.9 million allocated by the government to organise the activity will be returned to the government to fight the outbreak, he said. But Mr Suchart said labour rights advocates will submit proposals to the government which are aimed at improving their quality of life.

The proposals include calls for the government to ratify ILO Conventions No.87 and No.98, which involve the freedom of association, collective bargaining and greater representation.

 

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Power bill to be cut? Lowest coronavirus cases in a month! Disinfecting chimp? || April 21
Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?
Italian man, 83, latest confirmed COVID-19 case in Phuket, total moves to 193
Phuket Town food giveaway organiser charged for not enforcing social distancing
Curfew breakers continue to flout the law
Swiss man, 72, found dead in Kathu home
Govt mulls easing COVID curbs
Nine tonnes of rice lands in Phuket in fish-exchange with sea gypsies
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to reopen April 30? Old shrine seen in dry reservoir! || April 20
Chalong Police check for COVID in death of Canadian man, 70
Elephant kraal operators seek govt help
China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts
12 arrested in Rassada as Phuket curfew breakers hit more than 600
Phuket officials report no new COVID-19 cases as Bang Tao checks steam ahead
Surging power bills spark anger

 

Phuket community
Govt mulls easing COVID curbs

LALALA... where would you fly to, other countries have their airports closed, for non essential flig...(Read More)

Angels by your side

Photos, many without face mask, no social distance. Tiring to see that now! I was in shop at 1pm, te...(Read More)

Curfew breakers continue to flout the law

And all Thais too. No wonder there's so much anti-foreigner sentiment going around on Thai socia...(Read More)

Italian man, 83, latest confirmed COVID-19 case in Phuket, total moves to 193

Yes Patong and Bangla Rd are a high risk area’s like aids, clamydia,gonore,scammed,robbed +++. ...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

Just the usual stuff from C9 and it's owners. Telling hotels what they want to hear. His conclus...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

@ desicatedkopf, I don't eat in 7 11s and my shopping delivered, Used to go to a sports bar whe...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

Why would the so called EXPERTS even think the Chinese will ever be welcome here again ?...(Read More)

Govt mulls easing COVID curbs

They found antibodies, means they have been infected in the past, as expressed before, if so - and y...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

You really don't get the reason behind the alcohol ban do you Kurt? Anyone with an ounce of sens...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

One good thing about Chinese travelers to return to Thailand that in this event boarders will be ope...(Read More)

 

Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Seara Sports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pavilions Home Video
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 