Courtyard by Marriott opens in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, has announced the opening of its newest hotel on Phuket, the 248-room Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town, located in the heart of Phuket’s Old Town district.

tourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 November 2021, 10:30AM

“We are excited to bring the Courtyard by Marriott brand to Thailand’s most famous resort destination with the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town,” said Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar, Marriott International.

“The opening of Courtyard Phuket Town marks Marriott International’s 46th property in Thailand and further compliments our commitment to growth in the region, bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travelers to this popular leisure destination.”

Accentuating contemporary design that encompasses comfort and functionality, the new hotel’s decor also incorporates elements of traditional Thai arts and crafts, creating a connection to the local community.

The hotel features 248 creatively designed rooms and suites, including two 140-square-meter Presidential Suites, which are fully equipped with an array of amenities including flat-screen televisions, a comfortable work desk and high-speed internet access. The separate living area with a window side lounger in each suite provides guests a perfect spot to recline, relax and enjoy the view.

The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Krua Talad Yai offers authentic southern Thai cuisine and popular international dishes. The Talung Lounge provides guests a space to indulge in the finest coffee with freshly baked cakes and confectionaries, and Kolae Pool Bar is the ideal place for guests to unwind and relax over cocktails and light bites, said the hotel in its announcement.

Other amenities at the hotel include the Kid’s Club, the hotel’s fitness center and its outdoor swimming pool. The hotel also offers extensive facilities for meetings, business conferences and social events. The versatile event space includes a 660-square-meter pillarless Grand Ballroom and several flexible function spaces that are perfect for corporate and social gatherings.

“Beach lovers have always been drawn to Phuket’s tropical shores, but the renowned ‘Pearl of the Andaman’ has so much more to offer than just sun, sea and sand,” said Pamela Ong, Hotel Manager for Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town.

“Phuket Town is a melting pot of Asian heritage, and guests can soak up the diverse spirit of the island through its art, architecture, customs and cuisine. Courtyard Phuket Town will blend this timeless culture with modern, forward-thinking hospitality to create truly memorable guest experiences in a unique setting,” she added.

Courtyard Phuket Town is certified under the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration Plus (SHA+) program, which ensures that at least 70% of its staff members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.