Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Court upholds ‘karaoke killers’ term

Court upholds ‘karaoke killers’ term

BANGKOK: The Appeal Court yesterday (Sept 30) upheld a lower court ruling convicting three women of the 2017 murder of a 22-year-old karaoke bar worker. It also raised the conviction of another suspect in the crime to murder.

crimedrugspolicemurder
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 1 October 2019, 09:08AM

Preeyanuch ‘Preaw’ Nonwangchai (centre) and Kawita Ratchada, Apiwan Sapbundit photographed after they surrendered to Myanmar police in June 2017. Photo: Supplied

Preeyanuch ‘Preaw’ Nonwangchai (centre) and Kawita Ratchada, Apiwan Sapbundit photographed after they surrendered to Myanmar police in June 2017. Photo: Supplied

Preeyanuch “Preaw” Nonwangchai, Kawita Ratchada, Apiwan Sapbundit and Wasin Namprom were found guilty last year by the lower court on various charges including murdering and concealing the body of Warisara “Am” Klinjui, a bar worker in Khon Kaen.

The sentences against Preeyanuch and Kawita were commuted to 34 years and three months in jail each due to their confessions. The lower court also commuted the jail term against Apiwan to 33 years and nine months, also due to her confession.

The lower court ordered Wasin to serve a jail term of 23 years four months and 20 days for assisting the three women in the murder and for helping to conceal Warisara’s body.

Yesterday, the Appeal Court upheld the rulings against the three women but increased the severity of the charge against Wasin to conspiracy to murder Warisara, which resulted in his jail sentence being increased to 34 years and six months.

The court said Wasin drove the car in which Warisara had been attacked and later died. Had he refused to drive the car and take part in the murder, Warisara might not have been killed; and for that reason, he should also be held accountable, according to the court.

Warisara’s dismembered body was found in Khon Kaen's Khao Suan Kwang district in May 2017.

Wasin told authorities that Preeyanuch throttled Warisara, covered her head with a plastic bag and beat her to death after the victim was abducted in a rented Honda CRV car.

Laguna Golf Phuket

After Warisara was killed they disposed of the body on a plot of land owned by Preeyanuch in Khao Suan Kwang district, according to police.

Investigators said Preeyanuch held a grudge against Warisara as she believed the victim had divulged information to police which led to the arrest of Preeyanuch's husband in a drugs case.

He said they stopped to buy a saw at a hardware shop on the way to dispose of the body.

Police said Kawita and Apiwan also took turns driving the car and dismembering the body.

Preeyanuch’s older sister told police investigators that Preeyanuch had confessed to her that she had murdered Warisara.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PM holds urgent haze meeting
Phuket tour guide arrested at airport with heroin in underwear
Deputy PM, Tourism Minister approve 90-day, visa-free stays for American, Japanese medical tourists
Scheduled power outage to hit south of Heroines Monument
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Smuggle drugs in food! Dismantling child sex ring! Horror crash spurs action? || September 30
Phuket scores 11 at the Thailand Tourism Awards
Main Phuket Town roads to close for Veg Fest procession for His Majesty
Youth leaders arrive in Phuket for US-Asean Summit
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in shopping district
Horror crash spurs action
Kamala main road to close for Vegetarian Festival
Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean
Singaporean tourist rescued from drowning on Coral Island day trip
Phuket Vegetarian Festival underway
Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

 

Phuket community
Horror crash spurs action

The NCPO 'tried' (LOL) to ban people riding in the back of pick-ups and the people complaine...(Read More)

Horror crash spurs action

Mr Nikorn should spend his official energy on sufficient public transportation. and bus riding for e...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

It is like it is. Accept it, look at yourself and not on others and if i is totaly unacceptable for ...(Read More)

Horror crash spurs action

Mr Nikorn not suggest 'the law is the law', but suggest to 'follow the illegal middle pa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

...Making important words as 'sustainable' empty talks. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

Pascale, you miss the point. It is not about the tourists who already here. ( pity them) Present to...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

Well, the deal behind the ASEAN curtains is clear. 'We don't complain and ignore that Sumatr...(Read More)

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

With so many other cases of encroachment that have been investigated and well publicized, yet nothin...(Read More)

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

Again a map would be useful. A picture paints a thousand words....(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Mr Wiesel, my comment is not about the wrong doing of children. Kids are kids, and don't always ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket