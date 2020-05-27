Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Court to rule whether to accept THAI rehab petition

Court to rule whether to accept THAI rehab petition

THAILAND: The Central Bankruptcy Court will announce today whether to accept for examination Thai Airways International’s (THAI) rehabilitation petition.

transport
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 27 May 2020, 09:22AM

Thai Airways International staff at Suvarnabhumi airport prepare for the arrival of a repatriation flight from Italy yesterday (May 26). Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Thai Airways International staff at Suvarnabhumi airport prepare for the arrival of a repatriation flight from Italy yesterday (May 26). Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

The petition was filed yesterday (May 26) by THAI with the court to seek to open the way for the rehabilitation of the airline. Given the multitude of paperwork, the court has scheduled the announcement for today.

A source at the court said the rehab under the bankruptcy law may not kick in for two months.

It explained that if the court agrees to examine the petition today, several procedures will follow.

The amount of time the court will spend vetting the petition depends on the complexity of the issue.

Once the examination is done and the court accepts the petition, the automatic stay immediately applies, which will protect the airline from foreclosure under Section 90/12 of the bankruptcy law.

However, the court cannot order rehab on the day it admits the petition. This is because Section 90/9 stipulates that the court must be allowed time to publish its decision to accept the case in the press.

Also, the court needs to send a copy of the airline’s petition to creditors and registrars or juristic persons of businesses connected to the airline.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

In practice, after the petition is admitted by the court, it might take up to two months before rehab can start. It could get underway quickly if the airline presents the court with updated contact information of its creditors.

State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo) director-general Prapas Kong-Ied said THAI had not approached the court under a directive from Sepo since it no longer is a state enterprise.

The petition filing yesterday came a day after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha appointed a panel who will work to follow up on THAI’s rehab headed by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

The Wissanu-led panel is made up of former finance minister Apisak Tantivorawong, finance permanent secretary Prasong Poontaneat, permanent secretary for transport Chaiwat Tongkamkoon, Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning director-general Chayatan Phromsorn, justice permanent secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at, Council of State secretary-general Pakorn Nilprapun, Securities and Exchange Commission secretary general Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol and Mr Prapas from Sepo who also acts as the panel secretary.

The committee represents the government sector in keeping track of THAI’s progress in the rehab.

Mr Wissanu explained yesterday the panel is not a “super board” as described by the media but a “middle party” coordinating between the government and the airline, which relinquished its state enterprise status after the Finance Ministry sold 3% of its majority stake to the Vayupak 1 Fund last week.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

SSO Chief in Phuket to expedite COVID relief payments
Phuket bus relaunch delayed
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total hold at 227
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam
Emergency decree extended
Hotels preparing to welcome back guests
Body of foreign man found floating off Krabi
From Wall Street to Bethlehem, iconic sites reopen from virus
Additional B39bn handout for vulnerable approved
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Birth at a COVID checkpoint! Annual break for wildlife, parks? Emergency extended! || May 26
Hong Kong leader tries to reassure investors rattled by China law
Phuket officials mark zero new cases, total stands at 227
Governor formally welcomes first Russian Consul General for Phuket
Woman gives birth at COVID-19 checkpoint

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total hold at 227

OK...despite the fact that zero cases we have on Phuket there are 9 overall imported in Thailand... ...(Read More)

Additional B39bn handout for vulnerable approved

That 1000 thb per month, is that per person or per family? is a family of 5 receiving 5000 thb per ...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry seeks to lift domestic lockdown

Technology, Track & Trace, facial recognition, virtual reality travel. Wow, a mouth full confere...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

@ Capricornball, I can confirm they still building on this site, have sent picture and movie to PN, ...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

It gets worse. If construction is going ahead then where are they getting their supplies from? They&...(Read More)

Thailand logs three new COVID cases, no deaths

k...read the article which states, "The situation is improving thanks to public cooperation. No...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry seeks to lift domestic lockdown

..Optaining SHA certification. How much the operator has to pay for that paper with stamp? Valid 2 ...(Read More)

Additional B39bn handout for vulnerable approved

Why even bother pre-bragging about helping folks when it's not likely going to happen? Just do ...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry seeks to lift domestic lockdown

'Technology will play a role in enhancing tourist experiences such as track and trace applicatio...(Read More)

Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Since lifeguards appear to be back at many beaches with no one to guard why not get them to clean up...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 