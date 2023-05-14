Pro Property Partners
Court speaks out on teen held for LM

BANGKOK: The Central Juvenile and Family Court has waded into the case of a 15-year-old girl who has spent over 40 days in a juvenile facility.

Sunday 14 May 2023, 09:44AM

Crowd control policemen stand guard at the Samran Rat police station in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok on Wednesday night (May 10) after demonstrators splashed and sprayed paint on the property. A picture of detained teenage demonstrator Thanalop ‘Yok’ Phalanchai was placed in front of the policemen. Photo: via Bangkok Post

In remarks issued on Saturday (May 13), the court said the girl’s mother failed to appear for her bail, which led to her extended stay in the facility, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thanalop ‘Yok’ Phalanchai has been held at the Ban Pranee Juvenile Vocational Training Centre for Girls in Nakhon Pathom.

She was brought to court on Mar 29 on a charge of royal defamation, specifically under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to the lèse majesté law.

According to reports, Phra Ratchawang police apprehended her on charges of live-streaming the act of spray-painting graffiti on a wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha on Mar 28, in clear violation of the lèse majesté law.

She also faced accusations of breaching the law last year, when she was just 14. In addition, she also faces charges of breaching Section 368 of Criminal Code and Section 4 of the Advertisement by Using Sound Amplifiers Control Act 1950.

According to the court, investigators pursued an arrest warrant for the girl after she failed to comply with police summon requests on two occasions: Feb 2 and Feb 15.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights told police that Yok was unable to meet the officers as she was preparing for an exam to enter Mathayom 4 (Grade 10).

They asked police to reschedule the appointment to Apr 9 at 10am. However, it appeared Yok was just buying more time as she was found to be engaging in activism near the United Nations Office on Feb 18.

So, the court issued an arrest warrant for Yok under Section 66 of Criminal Procedure Code and Section 67 of Juvenile and Family Court and Procedure Act 2010.

The court also formed a legal advisory team for Yok. As the arrest was debated in the courtroom, neither of the girl’s parents were present.

A temporary guardian was there, as her mother was reportedly sick.

As the girl appeared to live with her mother, the court was unable to release her. Under Section 73 of Juvenile and Family Court and Procedure Act, the girl cannot be released to someone she does not live with.

Those who are associated with the girl can seek her release under Section 106 of Criminal Procedure Code.

The charges against Yok sparked a protest at the Samranrat police station on May 10. They spray-painted the place and broke the doors.

DeKaaskopp | 14 May 2023 - 13:01:53 

I think she knew very well what she were doing.And Kurt , age is not always a factor for a well working brain. You are the best example for it.

Kurt | 14 May 2023 - 10:00:53 

That a child of 14-15 years old, with still immatured brain, not able to see consequences can be detained for LM, + the idiot quite contradictive 'justification' of the Court why she can't be released, speaks all about Thai justice thinking of that Court.. Hopeless Thailand. Thinking about immatured brain of people in power.

 

