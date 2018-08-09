BANGKOK: A Thai court sentenced a disgraced former monk to 114 years in prison today (Aug 9), a court official said, more than a year after he was extradited from the United States.

By AFP

Thursday 9 August 2018, 02:19PM

Disgraced ex-Buddhist monk Wiraphon Sukphon speaks to officials in Bangkok, on July 20, 2017. Photo: AFP

Wiraphon Sukphon made headlines in 2013 when footage emerged of him wearing designer aviator sunglasses with a Louis Vuitton bag on a private jet.

The 39-year-old fled to the US but was sent back after he was accused of raping a minor and deceiving donors who gave him money to build the world’s largest emerald Buddha image.

A further probe revealed he owned luxury cars and multiple bank accounts valued at about $700,000 (B23.22 million).

Wiraphon was convicted of money laundering, fraud and violating the Computer Crime Act for raising funds online, a Bangkok court official said.

“Judges convicted him and sentenced him altogether to 114 years,” the official said, adding that under Thai law Wiraphon would not serve more than 20 years for the convictions.

Wiraphon was also required to return B28.6mn to 29 donors who filed complaints.

The ruling on the rape charge is expected in October, a public prosecutor said.

The monk is accused of having sex with an under-age girl around a decade ago and fathering a child with her. He faces the prospect of an additional 20 years behind bars if convicted.