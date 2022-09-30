British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Court rules Prayut has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM

Court rules Prayut has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM

BANGKOK: The Constitutional Court ruled today (Sept 30) that Prayut Chan-o-cha has not reached his eight-year tenure as prime minister.

politics
By The Phuket News

Friday 30 September 2022, 03:55PM

Prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during fhis Phuket visit in 2021. Photo: PR Phuket/ File

Prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during fhis Phuket visit in 2021. Photo: PR Phuket/ File

The Constitutional Court ruled in fabour of Gen Prayut, saying that his tenure has not reached its limit yet because it started on April 6, 2017, when the present charter took effect, reports Bangkok Post.

The ruling was delivered in Bangkok, with the reading starting at 3pm. The decision was by a majority vote.

The case began in mid-August when the Constitutional Court accepted the petition asking for a ruling on Gen Prayut’s eight-year tenure as prime minister.

The petition was signed by 171 MPs from the opposition bloc who believe Gen Prayut’s term started on Aug 24, 2014, when he first became prime minister under the provisional constitution enforced after he led the coup on May 22 of that year.

Sinea Phuket

Gen Prayut’s supporters say his term started when he was appointed PM under the 2017 charter in June 2019.

According to Section 158 of the constitution, the maximum term of a prime minister is eight years (whether or not the terms are consecutive).

On Aug 24, the court voted 5-4 to suspend Gen Prayut until it hands down its ruling on his term limit. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon became caretaker prime minister while Gen Prayut remained in Cabinet in his role as defence minister.

Today (Sept 30), the Constitutional Court ruled that Gen Prayut’s term started on April 6, 2017, when the present charter took effect. His previous leadership did not apply under the 2017 constitution.

Thus Gen Prayut’s tenure ends in 2025, the Constitutional Court ruled.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 30 September 2022 - 18:49:19 

Textbook example of 'foregone conclusion'. He may have over-stepped his mark this time though. Another 3 years of bumbling chaos ahead. Lets hope the streets don't run red with blood.

Capricornball | 30 September 2022 - 17:06:49 

Tis a sad day for the people of Thailand, yet I'd wager to bet that not many are surprised.  So 3 more years of inefficient and ineffective military government, consisting mostly of self-serving know nothings and do nothings. Tis a sad day indeed, but I expected as much.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Bolt driver challenges AoT rule on picking up tourists at Phuket airport || September 30
Layan Beach demolition begins
Body in suitcase might be missing Lao businesswoman
Masks rule to stay for public transport
AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers
High hopes for 1.5m Chinese tourists
Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories at ceremony
Rain fails to dampen spirits at Veg Fest processions
Thailand to promote U.S. investment in EEC
Noru kills one, wreaks havoc upcountry
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Vegetarian Festival beats the downpours || September 29
Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport
Pre-election rules clarified
Hit-and-run doctor faces ethics inquiry
Bangla touts questioned over attack on American

 

Phuket community
AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers

Fascinated , no worries here, they purely state drivers of PSV Public service vehicles picked up ...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

If its @State Land' how can there be a value on it? It belongs to the State so any 'value...(Read More)

Court rules Prayut has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM

Textbook example of 'foregone conclusion'. He may have over-stepped his mark this time thoug...(Read More)

AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers

Obviously a much higher security risk in Phuket than in Suvarnabhumi Airport where metered taxis can...(Read More)

Bangla touts questioned over attack on American

You ask "why touts on Bangla" Kurt? My wife and I took our biennial walk down Bangla last ...(Read More)

Court rules Prayut has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM

Tis a sad day for the people of Thailand, yet I'd wager to bet that not many are surprised. So ...(Read More)

AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers

100% crock of s#!^. AoT is nothing more than part of the transport mafia. If it was about security, ...(Read More)

High hopes for 1.5m Chinese tourists

It is always entertaining to read about the figure dreams of mr Phiphat. And like: "He hopes th...(Read More)

Masks rule to stay for public transport

A shame it isn't on aircraft- some of the stuff being hawed up by some passengers on Monday on t...(Read More)

AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers

Is AoT checking or all appoved taxi drivers have no weapons on board of their cars, like steel rods,...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Fastship Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket

 