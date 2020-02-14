THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Court rejects Future Forward Party’s plea for public trial

Court rejects Future Forward Party’s plea for public trial

BANGKOK: The Constitutional Court has rejected the Future Forward Party’s request that its loan case to be heard in open court, but agreed to extend the deadline for submitting witness statements until Monday (Feb 17).

politics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 14 February 2020, 09:20AM

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the Future Forward Party’s request for an open hearing in the party’s loan case. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the Future Forward Party’s request for an open hearing in the party’s loan case. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The court on Thursday rejected the FFP’s petition for an open session for witness testimony.

The case stems from the Election Commission’s accusation that the FFP violated the organic law on political parties by accepting a 191.2-million-baht loan from its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit to finance last year’s election campaign.

The EC cited Section 72 of the law, which prohibits parties and their executives from accepting cash donations, assets or other benefits when they know or suspect the money comes from an illegitimate source. The EC considers the loan illegitimate, citing Sections 62 and 66 of the law on political parties.

Section 62 provides details on the legal income sources available to parties. The section allows parties to conduct fundraisers or receive donations, but it does not include loans as a legitimate financial source.

Section 66 of the law bars any individual from donating money or assets to parties in excess of 10 million baht within a one-year period.

The FFP insisted the Constitutional Court allowed the party too little time to get its defence witnesses to the stand.

The FFP named 17 people on its witness list, but said it could call only four of them to testify. They are Mr Thanathorn, party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, the party’s treasurer and its legal specialist.

The remaining 13 were non-party members who required a court order summonsing them to testify in the party’s defence.

They include members of an Election Commission sub-panel which determined there was nothing wrong with the party’s loan.

La Boucherie

The court earlier gave the party until Wednesday to present its defence witnesses. On Thursday, the court granted a deadline extension until Monday.

The ruling in the case is set for Feb 21.

On Thursday, Mr Thanathorn said that since the case involved accounting practices that follow exacting standards, he expected the court’s deliberation would not involve a broad-ranging interpretation of the law.

"Accountancy is straightforward. It leaves no room for leeway," he said.

Mr Thanathorn said those who know how the FFP operates would realise he could not be accused of using the loan to dominate the party. He added he was under the impression that the court had not studied how the FFP works.

The FFP leader said he would take the election commissioners to court for allegedly abusing their authority in forwarding the loan case to the Constitutional Court without laying charges against him first.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket jungle camp cleared of baby elephant abuse allegations
Man arrested after gunshots fired in central Bangkok, no injuries
Phuket street racers busted
Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu
Officials mull visa-free entry for China market
Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist fee on the table? Tour bus crisis deepens! Korat mall reopens! || February 13
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Wichit
Cherng Talay Police arrest Layan Beach thief
Surrogate mothers-for-hire, Chinese man arrested in Bangkok
Cruise liner arrives in Phuket, bringing European tourists
Phuket Red Cross lottery winner receives title deed to top prize
Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout
Cambodia welcomes liner - Anutin not convinced cruise ship virus-free
Virus death toll surges as China changes way it counts cases

 

Phuket community
Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

Good old 'mis-understandings' strike again. Time to change the record. I notice he didn'...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Dual pricing, double standards, fast lane a 100 THb at Phuket airport Immigration. At your service! ...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

It's time to modernise the Phuket tour bus park. Why Phuket allows those high/huge/ gigantic bu...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

I must admit that driving Phuket roads without these 1200 health dangerous black smoke fuming busses...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

90% bus operators not received payments from Chinese Agencies for 8 months??? Than sue the Agencies....(Read More)

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

The usual denial/lying and finger pointing to other departments. Oh oh, what is it difficult to be a...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Ematt... I see no hatred, this is simply you grandstanding, why, well we can only guess you don'...(Read More)

Ferrari unveil SF1000 car for coming F1 season

Yep. But apparently it is redder which is "even better". LOL...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

Why don’t the operators use the time to replace all the brakes on the buses so there will be no mo...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

Dogs normally dont bite that hand that feeds them? Its an old saying and one worth thinking about?...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The Overseas Property Show
Thanyapura Health 360

 