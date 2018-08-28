THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Court jails six over parlour prostitution

BANGKOK: The Criminal Court handed down jail sentences yesterday (Aug 27) to six people involved in the prostitution of underage girls in the Victoria’s Secret Massage case, but dismissed human trafficking charges against them.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 28 August 2018, 08:38AM

The manager and staff of notorious Victoria’s Secret massage parlour received lengthy prison terms for procuring underage girls for prostitution. Photo: Post Today

The court sentenced Satthatham Chaengchai, the manager of Victoria’s Secret Massage, and Boonsap Amornrattanasiri, 55, to three years and four months in jail each for prostitution of girls aged no older than 15 in violation of the Criminal Code and the Prostitution Act.

The court also sentenced Sasithorn Weerathepsuporn to eight months in jail on a charge of the prostitution of girls aged below 15.

She was the authorised partner of Amarin Onsen Partnership, which operated Victoria’s Secret Massage.

The court dismissed the case against Amarin Onsen Partnership and handed a six-year jail term to Decha Sakorndecha for violating the Criminal Code and the Prostitution Act.

Decha was accused of driving underage girls from Bangkok to Songkla’s Sa Dao district for prostitution in Malaysia.

The court also sentenced Satthatham, Boonsap, Chainarong Unsuk and Eknapat Jaruwatpathomkul to 16 years in jail each, and Sasithorn to seven years and six months for committing offences against women aged 15 and above but not over 18 years old.

This means Satthamtham and Boonsap received combined jail sentences of 19 years and four months each, and Sasithorn was handed eight years and two months.

The court dismissed human trafficking-related charges against all the suspects.

It also threw out the case against Amarin Onsen and Davis Silverstar Co, reasoning that the companies were only legal entities involved in renting locations.

The court also acquitted Boonchaliew Chanphim. The court said he rode a motorcycle to take the underage girls to the massage parlour without any knowledge of how old they were, and that he was not involved in procuring prostitutes.

After the ruling, a source at the Department of Trafficking in Persons under the Office of the Attorney-General said the department will appeal against the dismissal of the human trafficking charges.

The high-end ‘soapy massage’ parlour in the Rama 9 area of Huai Khwang district of the capital was raided in January.

More than 80 women, mostly from neighbouring countries, discovered there were believed to have been forced into prostitution. Among them were 14 girls aged under 18.

Authorities widened the investigation and later discovered that 20 state officials, including senior police officers, may be implicated after incriminating documents were found on the premises.

Earlier, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) teamed up with the Anti-Money Laundering Office to freeze assets valued at B100 million which belonged to Victoria’s Secret Massage owners and others suspected of having roles in human trafficking.

The Jan 12 raid on the parlour also found documents allegedly indicating police and some influential state officials were given complimentary sexual services.

Former politician Chuvit Kamolvisit told the DSI he suspected Victoria’s Secret Massage was part of a criminal syndicate which targeted girls aged between 12 and 18.

Read original story here.

 

 

Kurt | 28 August 2018 - 20:06:32 

Minimum jail time convictions, many state officials escape  'justice sweep', as usual.
The court dismissal of human trafficking of aged 12-18 yrs old girls from country side is a shame  of justice system. It is all just smelling to minimise the damage to gangsters and involved thai state officials.
Ok, now, how about other same well known massage 'institutions'? What a thai shame...

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

