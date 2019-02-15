THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

PHUKET: A total of 129 couples tied the knot at the Muang District Office in Phuket Town with 152 couples in total registering their marriage across the island on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14).

culture
By The Phuket News

Friday 15 February 2019, 10:59AM

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

Thirty-five Phuket couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR DeptA total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

Thirty-five Phuket couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR DeptA total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

Thirty-five Phuket couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR DeptA total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

Thirty-five Phuket couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR DeptA total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

Thirty-five Phuket couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR DeptA total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

Thirty-five Phuket couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR DeptA total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

Thirty-five Phuket couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR DeptA total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

Thirty-five Phuket couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR DeptA total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

Couples Thai and foreign, young and middle-aged, arrived at the Muang District office on Mae Luan Rd, where officials had special gifts for the newlyweds.

Present to serve as witnesses for those registering their nuptials were Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung, Muang District Chief Vikrom Jakthee and Deputy Muang Phuket District Chief (Palad) Suthee Sirianun.

Only one of the couples married yesterday were a Thai marrying a foreigner, that of German national Omar Bassarup Langer Sikander, 29, and Jiranuch Kanchaphat, 27, Mr Suthee said.

Some of the couples had been living together for years and had started their own families, and finally decided to take the plunge, he added.

Every couple received a lucky-draw gift, including home appliances such as microwave ovens and fans, as well as B5,000 gift vouchers for services such as wedding photographers.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket readies for Heroines Festival next month
‘Extremely poisonous’ pesticides found in blood of pregnant women
Songkran Thai New Year becomes five-day public holiday
World seeing ’catastrophic collapse’ of insects
Well I’ll be damned! A short history of meaningful coincidence
Sarasin Love mass wedding event invites all to mark Valentine’s Day
Mayor announces details of Old Town Chinese New Year celebrations
Phuket kicks off Chinese New Year celebrations
Kung Hei Fat Choy: Phuket’s expats on one of the world’s most celebrated festivals
Phuket rallies after fire devastates Surin Islands sea gypsy village
Bring home the bacon: the Taiwanese woman living with four pet pigs
Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook
Activists back cops in child helmet row
Govt names May 6 as holiday
Weeping BNK48 singer apologises for swastika t-shirt

 

Phuket community
NASA heading back to Moon soon, and this time to stay

"...backed by President Donald Trump" So, why doesn't he just tell his drooling minion...(Read More)

DMCR steps up after tourism blast over pile of unused artificial reef blocks at Koh Racha

Silently dropped on a windy day, we were hoping to forget the whole matter quietly. Now some dammed...(Read More)

Rescue workers call for awareness as motorist drives into mid-road street light unassisted

"Why the hell is a structure in the middle of the narrow road," do you normally drive down...(Read More)

Patong traffic alert for Central opening

That T-junction is always a pain in the (bottle) neck at night. Why? Because of the double, triple ...(Read More)

Four family members arrested in Trang, B100m drugs seized

Wow, what you call a 'family business'! Poor consumers in Trang and 'nearby areas...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home

"Does that include our passport which legally, we're supposed to carry at all times," ...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving as tour bus slams into power pole to avoid collision

Because a RTP officer is saying that she will be held responsible for repair costs of everything wil...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home

Does that include our passport which legally, we're supposed to carry at all times?...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving as tour bus slams into power pole to avoid collision

All though the fine is very low for dangerous driving, the costs of all the repairs is going to be p...(Read More)

Rescue workers call for awareness as motorist drives into mid-road street light unassisted

test for alcohol or drugs??? ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 