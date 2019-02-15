Couples Thai and foreign, young and middle-aged, arrived at the Muang District office on Mae Luan Rd, where officials had special gifts for the newlyweds.
Present to serve as witnesses for those registering their nuptials were Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung, Muang District Chief Vikrom Jakthee and Deputy Muang Phuket District Chief (Palad) Suthee Sirianun.
Only one of the couples married yesterday were a Thai marrying a foreigner, that of German national Omar Bassarup Langer Sikander, 29, and Jiranuch Kanchaphat, 27, Mr Suthee said.
Some of the couples had been living together for years and had started their own families, and finally decided to take the plunge, he added.
Every couple received a lucky-draw gift, including home appliances such as microwave ovens and fans, as well as B5,000 gift vouchers for services such as wedding photographers.
