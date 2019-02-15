PHUKET: A total of 129 couples tied the knot at the Muang District Office in Phuket Town with 152 couples in total registering their marriage across the island on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14).

Thirty-five Phuket couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR DeptA total of 129 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day yesterday (Feb 14), with Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung present as witness and special lucky-draw gifts for newlyweds. Photo: PR Dept

Couples Thai and foreign, young and middle-aged, arrived at the Muang District office on Mae Luan Rd, where officials had special gifts for the newlyweds.

Present to serve as witnesses for those registering their nuptials were Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung, Muang District Chief Vikrom Jakthee and Deputy Muang Phuket District Chief (Palad) Suthee Sirianun.

Only one of the couples married yesterday were a Thai marrying a foreigner, that of German national Omar Bassarup Langer Sikander, 29, and Jiranuch Kanchaphat, 27, Mr Suthee said.

Some of the couples had been living together for years and had started their own families, and finally decided to take the plunge, he added.

Every couple received a lucky-draw gift, including home appliances such as microwave ovens and fans, as well as B5,000 gift vouchers for services such as wedding photographers.