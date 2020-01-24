THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Couple killed, motorbike torn apart in single-vehicle accident

Couple killed, motorbike torn apart in single-vehicle accident

PHUKET: A man and a woman died on Thepkrsattri Rd in Mai Khao yesterday afternoon (Jan 23) after the motorbike they were riding drifted into the central reservation and slammed into a tree, with the impact tearing the motorbike into pieces.

transportaccidentsdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 24 January 2020, 01:29PM

The scene of the accident yesterday afternoon (Jan 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the accident yesterday afternoon (Jan 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the accident yesterday afternoon (Jan 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the accident yesterday afternoon (Jan 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the accident yesterday afternoon (Jan 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the accident yesterday afternoon (Jan 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The couple, who were both wearing helmets, were killed instantly, Capt Akkaraphon Siwilai of the Tha Chatchai Police.

Capt Akkaraphon said police were notified of the accident at 1:50pm.

Officers arrived at the scene, in the southbound lane of Thepkrasattri Rd near Baan Bang Duk in Mai Khao, to find the body of Rachot Saengwan, 35, who was driving the motorbike when the accident happened, on the road, and the body of his passenger, Jirawan Naulkao, 25, on the central traffic island.

Nearby was the remains of the motorbike, a Honda ADV 150, smashed into two main pieces, with other fragments scattered around.

“CCTV footage showed that Mr Rachot and Miss Jirawan were riding southbound after passing through the Phuket Check Point [at Tha Chatchai],” Capt Akkaraphon explained.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Mr Rachot was riding at speed, keeping pace with cars travelling in the right-hand lane when his bike veered towards the central reservation and struck it, he said.

“Their motorbike hit a concrete pole fitted with a traffic sign and a tree,” he added.

No other vehicles were in any way involved with the accident, Capt Akkaraphon confirmed.

“There were no other factors, no other vehicle was near them and there was nothing on the road, so all I can presume is that Mr Rachot lost control of the motorbike,” he said.

“This is what I noted in my report before informing their relatives so that they can make arrangements for the funeral ceremonies,” Capt Akkaraphon said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Prosecutors drop ‘Billy’ murder charges against park officials
Three suffer smoke inhalation in Phuket condo fire
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: BKK marathon vs air pollution! Legalising kratom? Caught after 30 years! || January 24
Turtle tracks at Koh Phra Thong spur hopes of new nest
After 30 years in Phuket, Cambodian man arrested with fake Thai ID card
Kratom set to be legalised in parts of the country
China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby turtles break out! Gold robber talks regret? No Wuhan flu for boy! || January 23
Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea
Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise
More baby turtles hatch in Thai Muang
Studies suggest role of bats, snakes in outbreak of China virus
TTM+ 2020 to help position Phuket as a ‘Responsible Tourism destination’
Phuket restaurant staffer claims B200k lottery ticket stolen in violent mugging
Chinese boy in Phuket cleared of Wuhan flu

 

Phuket community
Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@Tomothy Yes, I just use the scroll bar to avoid all posts by K. Easy....(Read More)

China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt

Last news: In Hong Kong 3 death, about 190 in hospitals. Coronavirus spread rapidly. Present medical...(Read More)

Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise

Pep talk ( everything is in good order) is thai Officialdom massage, even when not true. All for the...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Boss Wiwat Phuket Marine Office talks to much about financial settling this matter. Is not his busin...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Sloppy ferry crew and car owner in not tying down a truck. Wish I was on board to see it happening. ...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@ematt, once again, different time zone, mate. And the coronavirus situation develops so fast, numb...(Read More)

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak

@ematt, I am presently in different time zone . :-)...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

The Chinese government stopped all outgoing flights from Wuhan. It should have been done sooner, but...(Read More)

Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise

The whole situation looks complete different when 500-600 (no joke!) motorbike block the end of the ...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Great way to get a new truck. Let me know when this ferry is running again. LOL. Between the robbed ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential

 