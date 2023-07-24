333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Couple arrested with 27k meth pills, 900g of ice

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man and a woman in Kathu found in possession of more than 27,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and more than 900 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 24 July 2023 10:54 AM

Officers from the Kathu Police arrested Wirawong ‘Nueng’ Noichan, 39, registered as living on Prabaramee Rd in Patong, and Bulin ‘Fon’ Decha, 31, registered as living in Moo 1, Kathu, at an unregistered rental room in Soi Thida, Moo 1, Kathu, yesterday (July 23).

The couple were found in possession of 27,503 ya bah pills, 905.98g of ya ice. Officers also found an improvised handgun and three .38-calibre bullets.

Among the items seized in making the arrests were one car and one car and six motorcycles, police reported.

During questioning at Kathu Police Station the coupole confessed that the drugs seized were theirs. They also confessed to “ordering” the drugs to sell and distribute throughout the area, police reported.

The couple were charged with joint possession of the drugs, while Wirawong was also charged with possession of an illegal firearm, police confirmed.

Kathu Police are continuing their investigation into the drugs seized, police said.

