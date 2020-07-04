BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Couple arrested for stealing gas cylinders for sale

Couple arrested for stealing gas cylinders for sale

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man and a woman for stealing gas cylinders for sale in Wichit and Rassada.

crime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 4 July 2020, 12:26PM

A man and a woman were arrested for stealing cooking gas cylinders in Phuket. Photo: Wichit Police

A man and a woman were arrested for stealing cooking gas cylinders in Phuket. Photo: Wichit Police

The couple – Mr Chanakan, 26, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, and Ms Chanjira, 37, from Phuket – were arrested on Thursday (July 2), explained Lt Col Thammasan Bunsong of the Wichit Police. The arrest was conducted at an apartment building in Moo 3, Wichit.

Lt Col Thammasan explained that during June and July police had received three reports of cooking gas cylinders stolen from different housing estates and a market in Wichit. Overall four cylinders had been stolen.

Having checked the CCTV footage, police identified the suspects as a couple on a motorcycle. Further investigation let the officers to track down and arrest the thieves.

Thanyapura Health 360

During the arrest police also seized several pieces of material evidence, including a blue and black Honda Wave motorcycle, a 15kg gas cylinder and the outfit the couple was wearing while committing the crimes.

Mr Chanakan told police that he had to steal as he was unemployed and did not have any money for living. He also confessed to stealing one more gas cylinder from a market on Pracha Uthit 1 Rd in Rassada. All the stolen cylinders were sold via Facebook.

Mr Chanakan and Ms Chanjira were charged with theft using getaway vehicle.

