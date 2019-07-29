Country will prosper if Thais do their duty: HM

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King urged Thais to do their duty to the best of their ability in remarks marking his 67th birthday last night (July 28).

By Bangkok Post

Monday 29 July 2019, 10:00AM

Well-wishers hold candles to celebrate His Majesty the King’s 67th birthday at Sanam Luang on Sunday. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

The King addressed royal family members as well as senior officials led by the parliament president, prime minister and the Supreme Court president at the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall.

His Majesty expressed his delight and appreciation for the birthday wishes conveyed. The King said the country would prosper and advance on the contributions made by various pillar institutions and the people.

According to state news agency NNT, His Majesty's speech read as follows:

"I am rejoiced and have great admiration for all of you who come together to convey your birthday wishes that are filled with good intentions and goodwill, and as such, I would like to extend my best wishes and goodwill to all of you.

"The nation can prosper when different institutions together with the people of Thailand are aware of the interests of their country and jointly make them grow. All of you who are representatives of different institutions and the Thai people do recognize this importance.

"I urge you to perform your duty to the best of your ability and work together towards a common goal in order to succeed and bring goodness and prosperity to yourself and the public.

"Our nation will then be able to maintain its stability, move forward and achieve happiness accordingly. May the Triple Gem and all things held sacred protect you and bless you with happiness and prosperity." (See report here.)

His Majesty the King also issued a royal command elevating the royal title of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Ratchasarinee Siripatchara Maha Watchara Ratchathida. The news was published in the Royal Gazette on Sunday.

The Royal Gazette also announced that His Majesty the King has granted Maj Gen Thanpuying Sineenart Wongvajirapakdi the title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee.

