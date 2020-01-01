Country to be warned of sex offenders

BANGKOK: Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin plans to share information on suspected sex offenders and psychopaths on arrest warrants, including these groups of convicts to be released from jail.

crimesexweather

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 January 2020, 11:00AM

Inmates exercise at the Bangkok Remand Prison. The justice minister plans to announce the list of psychopaths and sex offenders to be released from jail so that local authorities and people can watch out for them. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The minister said on Tuesday that he came up with the plan in the wake of crime by sex offenders and psychopaths. “An ad-hoc committee will be formed, comprising officials from the Probation Department, the Corrections Department and the Department of Special Investigation to monitor and follow up on these convicts . The Royal Thai Police Office will also be requested to make public at police stations information on those on arrest warants or to be released from jail,” Mr Somsak said. He assured that the announcements would be made in the near future and a new law would be passed later to make the practice permanent. Regarding overcrowded prisons, the justice minister said that he would allocate B200 million for inmates to make bunkbeds for themselves at all 134 prisons nationwide. “It is unnecessary to build new and costly prisons. There are 134 prisons in the country and they are enough. Bunkbeds will add sleeping space for nearly 100,000 people and it will cost only B200mn," Mr Somsak said. Read original story here.