THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Country to be warned of sex offenders

Country to be warned of sex offenders

BANGKOK: Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin plans to share information on suspected sex offenders and psychopaths on arrest warrants, including these groups of convicts to be released from jail.

crimesexweather
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 January 2020, 11:00AM

Inmates exercise at the Bangkok Remand Prison. The justice minister plans to announce the list of psychopaths and sex offenders to be released from jail so that local authorities and people can watch out for them. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Inmates exercise at the Bangkok Remand Prison. The justice minister plans to announce the list of psychopaths and sex offenders to be released from jail so that local authorities and people can watch out for them. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The minister said on Tuesday that he came up with the plan in the wake of crime by sex offenders and psychopaths.

“An ad-hoc committee will be formed, comprising officials from the Probation Department, the Corrections Department and the Department of Special Investigation to monitor and follow up on these convicts . The Royal Thai Police Office will also be requested to make public at police stations information on those on arrest warants or to be released from jail,” Mr Somsak said.

He assured that the announcements would be made in the near future and a new law would be passed later to make the practice permanent.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Regarding overcrowded prisons, the justice minister said that he would allocate B200 million for inmates to make bunkbeds for themselves at all 134 prisons nationwide.

“It is unnecessary to build new and costly prisons. There are 134 prisons in the country and they are enough. Bunkbeds will add sleeping space for nearly 100,000 people and it will cost only B200mn," Mr Somsak said.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya
Phuket survives New Year’s Eve with no deaths
Road deaths rise to 256 after 5 days of New Year holiday travel
His Majesty delivers New Year address
Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths
Govt postpones land tax
Crimes that shocked the nation in 2019
Phuket Red Cross Fair underway
Chinese tourists escape serious injury as airport van hits sign pylon
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Castrating rapists? Over 39Mn tourist arrivals! Another Tham Luang hero dies! || December 30
Popular Two Chefs restaurant in Patong destroyed by fire
Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign
Anutin, Somsak push for removal of kratom, cannabis from drugs list
Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”
Tourist arrivals hit record 39mn

 

Phuket community
Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths

The only thing the V/Gov made clear is that he doesn't understand how the tourist transport mafi...(Read More)

Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths

If all these thai traffic rules are nicely obeyed than there would be not falling asleep Taxi- and t...(Read More)

Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”

Oh Dek... so now you write about yourself... you old grumpy... I hope 2020 is a more enlightening ye...(Read More)

Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths

that's why good friend just died instantly tonight ? so full of bs ...(Read More)

Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths

6 'accidents' my backside!!...(Read More)

Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign

I'll imagine anything I wish, and write about it, too. ...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Don't know where you get your "facts" from, but the educational qualifications prior t...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

We're not talking about foreign insurances, but your allegation of international safety control,...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

You allege that " installation is not build and safety certified by foreign organisations"...(Read More)

Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”

The Thai official Country wise count of wounded and deaths statistics figures are going down! Fantas...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket

 