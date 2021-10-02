Country restrictions lifted for Sandbox arrivals

PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced that from yesterday (Oct 1) Thailand has lifted the listing of countries per the level of COVID-19 transmission risks for Sandbox tourists.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 October 2021, 11:59AM

The quarantine requirements for vaccinated and non-vaccinated tourists arriving in the country (click to enlarge). Image: TAT

Now the seven-day stay for Sandbox tourists is open to visitors from any country in the world, the TAT has announced. Image: TAT

“This means Thailand is now welcoming travellers from any country in the world to the ‘Sandbox’ programme,” the TAT said in its announcement.

“More details on the situation under the reduced mandatory stay of seven days will be made available as soon as possible,” the TAT announcement said.

The TAT in a separated released also announced that under new quarantine regulations approved by the Royal Thai Government, fully vaccinated foreign tourists visiting Phuket, Surat Thani, Phang Nga and Krabi via the relevant Sandbox programmes can now stay for only seven days before being able to move on to other parts of Thailand.

The reduced quarantine time applies to those visiting under the ‘Sandbox programme to Phuket, Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Ko Tao), Phang Nga (Khao Lak and Ko Yao) and Krabi (Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach).

It also means that fully vaccinated tourists can now travel straight to the designated areas of Phang Nga and Krabi upon landing in Phuket, and stay there for seven days.

Details of travel requirements under the seven-day quarantine for fully vaccinated foreign tourists, as well as requirements for non-vaccinated or partially-vaccinated tourists under the 10-day quarantine for arrivals by air and 14-day quarantine for arrivals by land were announced through yet another release, explaining as follows:

7-day Quarantine

For travellers who have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) or the World Health Organisation (WHO) no less than 14 days before their travel date, they are required to present the vaccine certificate (either the original or a printed copy) at the point of entry into Thailand.

During the quarantine, they are required to undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0-1, and the second before finishing the quarantine period on Day 6-7.

10-day Quarantine

Travellers who have not been vaccinated, without a vaccine certificate, or partially vaccinated, and who arrive in Thailand by air will be required to enter a 10-day quarantine, and undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0-1, and the second on Day 8-9.

14-day Quarantine

Travellers who have not been vaccinated, without a vaccine certificate, or partially vaccinated, and who arrive in Thailand by land will be required to enter a 14-day quarantine, and undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0-1, and the second on Day 12-13.

“In order to be eligible to enter in Thailand, vaccinated international travellers still need to have all of their advance arrangements in good order for arrival and entry,” the TAT advised.

“These include a valid visa or re-entry permit, a Certificate of Entry (COE) issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate, a COVID-19 health insurance policy, confirmation of Alternative Quarantine (AQ) hotel booking, and a medical certificate with a RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before departure,” it added.

“Interested vaccinated foreign tourists are recommended to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate in their home country for more details,” the TAT noted in its release.