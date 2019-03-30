PHUKET: The annual Phuket Cricket Week will soon be upon us, getting underway on Wednesday April 10.

Phuket-based Village Cricket Team – 2018 7s Plate Winners.

The event, which is organised by the Asian Cricket Sixes Tour (ACST) is once again being held at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in the north of the island.

The cricket gets underway with the Phuket International Cricket Sixes, which was inaugurated in 2004. Matches will be played until Sunday, April 14, with Saturday, April 13 staging Beach Cricket during Songkran celebrations. The competition sees the bowlers trying to minimise damage in the five over innings’ as batsmen step on the accelerator pedal from the off.

The increasingly popular Thalang International Cricket 7’s will be staged for the eighth time and will be played between Friday, April 19 and Sunday, April 21. This slightly more relaxed, shortened form of the game allows skippers the luxury of an extra fielder and resting a player from bowling duties.

Both competitions see exciting action throughout, while the ACST mantra of “Making Friendships Through Cricket” is played out on the other side of the ropes.

The event promises to be a truly multi-cultural gathering, with participants descending on the paradise destination of Phuket from around the globe including Australia, India, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Hong Kong, New Zealand and the UAE with teams also pitting their skills against a plethora of local talent.

Money will also be raised throughout for the development of local youth cricket and sports on the island with the Thalang Tigers club the beneficiaries.

ACST Chairman, Michael “Cat” Maher is a proud man to oversee the two tournaments which will take the ACST tally to 24 in Phuket.

“The ACST is delighted to continue our excellent relationship with the committee of the ACG and Phuket Cricket Group,” he says.

“I look forward to what promises to be another superb gathering of wonderful cricketers and people. As ever we welcome teams of different skill levels, but all with the same ethos of enjoying themselves on and off the pitch and engaging in Friendships Through Cricket. I can’t wait!”

-Rob Bernard

For further details, contact Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com

Or by telephone on +61 407 385 481.

www.cricketsixes.com

www.phuketcricketweek.blogspot.co.uk

Facebook: Friends of Asian Cricket Sixes

Twitter: @sixescricket