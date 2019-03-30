THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Countdown to Cricket Week

PHUKET: The annual Phuket Cricket Week will soon be upon us, getting underway on Wednesday April 10.

Sunday 31 March 2019, 12:00PM

Phuket-based Village Cricket Team – 2018 7s Plate Winners.

Phuket-based Village Cricket Team – 2018 7s Plate Winners.

The event, which is organised by the Asian Cricket Sixes Tour (ACST) is once again being held at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in the north of the island.

The cricket gets underway with the Phuket International Cricket Sixes, which was inaugurated in 2004. Matches will be played until Sunday, April 14, with Saturday, April 13 staging Beach Cricket during Songkran celebrations. The competition sees the bowlers trying to minimise damage in the five over innings’ as batsmen step on the accelerator pedal from the off.

The increasingly popular Thalang International Cricket 7’s will be staged for the eighth time and will be played between Friday, April 19 and Sunday, April 21. This slightly more relaxed, shortened form of the game allows skippers the luxury of an extra fielder and resting a player from bowling duties.

Both competitions see exciting action throughout, while the ACST mantra of “Making Friendships Through Cricket” is played out on the other side of the ropes.

The event promises to be a truly multi-cultural gathering, with participants descending on the paradise destination of Phuket from around the globe including Australia, India, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Hong Kong, New Zealand and the UAE with teams also pitting their skills against a plethora of local talent.

Money will also be raised throughout for the development of local youth cricket and sports on the island with the Thalang Tigers club the beneficiaries.

ACST Chairman, Michael “Cat” Maher is a proud man to oversee the two tournaments which will take the ACST tally to 24 in Phuket.

The ACST is delighted to continue our excellent relationship with the committee of the ACG and Phuket Cricket Group,” he says.

I look forward to what promises to be another superb gathering of wonderful cricketers and people. As ever we welcome teams of different skill levels, but all with the same ethos of enjoying themselves on and off the pitch and engaging in Friendships Through Cricket. I can’t wait!”

-Rob Bernard

For further details, contact Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com 

Or by telephone on +61 407 385 481.

www.cricketsixes.com 

www.phuketcricketweek.blogspot.co.uk 

Facebook: Friends of Asian Cricket Sixes

Twitter: @sixescricket

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong dominate fellow title chasers Kashmir CC
Patong CC rise from the ashes
Phuket Misfits too strong in ASL 35 Over Cricket League opener
Bragging rights: Southern Hemisphere wins thriller at the ACG
Singapore too strong for PCG in annual cricket face-off
Only days to go until ACST 50th Anniversary Tournament
True grit brings Patong White C&C Marine league title
Panthers pounce to defeat Blues, controversy courts second semi-final
Easy Living make life hard for Patong Blue
C&C Marine league goes down to the wire
ACST to celebrate 50th event in Chiang Mai
Kashmiri sink Patong in C&C Marine league battle
Patong White continue unbeaten run in C&C Marine league
PCG commits to Phuket’s cricket development
ICC take the treble over Patong

 

Phuket community
Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

Why do we never hear about one-on-one confrontations with the locals using Muay Thai? It's alwa...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

Nothing sadder than those blind/ignorant to the truth... or do they have their own agenda. Obviousl...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

The flying monkey(money) police force is in full effect! Listen just stop visiting here & leave ...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"The majority 'thai culture people' Phuket are not from Phuket. They come here to earn ...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"Suggestions to improve Thailand" Reminds me of the good old colonial times.They only want...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"People suggest ways to improve Thailand,not just for themselves..."Another short night an...(Read More)

Students launch campaign to impeach EC

"and I-Phones are so very informing what is real going on" Instead of asking all kind of q...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

Well how can you make a tuk tuk wait and continue to shop! Really some tourists just think if the ha...(Read More)

Students launch campaign to impeach EC

The 'old gard' 70+ junta rulers will not have the right answer on this. They not ( or will n...(Read More)

Phuket’s Songkran festivities announced

Are there already water tankers booked for the water festival in Patong? Patong, what now already su...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
La Boucherie
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019

 