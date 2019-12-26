COUNTDOWN TO 2020 AT HOOTERS

THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Start From: Monday 31 December 2018, 11:00AM to Monday 31 December 2018, 04:00AM

« »

Hooters invites you to celebrate the New Year festivities. • Hooters Phuket will have a carnival/glitter styled party, guests are welcomed to join the countdown rooftop party at Swiss Hotel with a 360 view. All located in the heart of Patong. All NYE Tickets offers FREE entrance to all outlets. This gives guests the chance to experience the hourly fun activities, tribute bands, DJ’s, entertaining competitions and much more. Tickets priced at: *THB 299:– General admission including 1 complimentary drink and snacks; *THB 999:- Free Flow from 7pm-10pm; *THB 4,999:- VIP Table for 1-4 pax including 1 bottle spirits, 4 mixers and snacks. In addition, guests will be served FREE complimentary Hotdogs at 2:30am. Tickets are available at https://www.eventpop.me/e/7768-hootersthailand2020ny. Book online to reserve your spot at the best countdown party in town! Hooters makes you Happy! For more information about Hooters Asia, kindly visit: Website: www.Hootersasia.com Facebook: Hooters Asia Instagram: Official_hootersasia

Person : Khun Mon
Phone : 0892062066

 

