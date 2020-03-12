Countdown on to 2020 ACST Phuket Cricket Week

CRICKET: The annual Asian Cricket Sixes Tour (ACST) Phuket Cricket Week will soon be upon us, to be staged at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) on Thursday April 9.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 15 March 2020, 01:00PM

The Phuket International Cricket Sixes, which was inaugurated in 2004, gets things underway, with matches played until Sunday April 12. Games consist of five overs per side, which sees the batsmen looking to hit big right from the start, while bowlers use their skills to try and limit any damage.

The more relaxed Thalang International Cricket Sevens will be staged for the ninth time, taking place Friday through Sunday (April 17-19). The Sevens allows skippers the added luxury of an extra fielder and being able to omit a couple of his side from the five overs of bowling to aid his tactical armoury.

As ever, the carnival of cricket will see participants travel from around the globe to continue “Making Friendships Through Cricket”. Enthusiasts from Australia, India, Bangladesh, UAE, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, England, South Africa and New Zealand will be taking part alongside the regular local contingent.

While it’s a dream holiday to many visitors, there is no quarter given come Finals Day in both events. The cricket displayed by the two 2019 Cup winners; Heritage Cricketers of Dhaka in Bangladesh in the Sixes and Cricket Club of Dibrugarh of Assam in India in the Sevens was of the highest standard.

Monies will continue to be raised throughout for the development of local youth cricket and sports on the island.

ACST Chairman Michael “Cat” Maher is certainly looking forward to the 2020 Phuket Cricket Week.

“The ACST would like to offer sincere thanks to the committee of the ACG and Phuket Cricket Group as we continue to build our excellent relationship,” he said.

“It’s truly wonderful to be able to meet up with so many friends, both old and new whether players or supporters to a beautiful venue in such an idyllic setting. There will be players of all backgrounds and skill levels, but we offer everyone the same welcome. It really is my favourite time of the year,” Maher concluded.

For further details, please contact Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or on +61 407 385 481.

