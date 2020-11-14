Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Countdown on for the 2nd annual Phuket Yacht Club ‘Jai-Dee’ Regatta

Countdown on for the 2nd annual Phuket Yacht Club ‘Jai-Dee’ Regatta

SAILING: There is much anticipation among the island’s sailing fraternity as they await the start gun to signal the 2nd Phuket Yacht Club ‘Jai-Dee’ Regatta next Friday (Nov 20).

Sailing
By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 November 2020, 12:04PM

Photo: Phuket Yacht Club.

Photo: Phuket Yacht Club.

Photo: Phuket Yacht Club.

Photo: Phuket Yacht Club.

Photo: Phuket Yacht Club.

Photo: Phuket Yacht Club.

Photo: Phuket Yacht Club.

Photo: Phuket Yacht Club.

« »

Jai-Dee, meaning generous or kind-hearted in Thai, is aimed fairly and squarely at participants looking for a local, sailor-centric event, managed by volunteers with an equal passion for one of the world’s oldest water sports of sailing.

Although in just its second year, the regatta has created plenty of interest amongst local yachtsman, particularly so in 2020, with many larger, commercial regattas being cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attracting 10 entries to beautiful Chalong Bay and surrounding islands in 2019 it is hoped last year’s comradery and success will attract even more boats this year.

Both last year’s winners Uminoko (IRC monohull) and Twin Sharks (Firefly multihull) have already entered and the introduction of a performance handicap class for the not so serious sailors is expected to attract even more club level racers to the fore.

Speaking to the Phuket News PYC Commodore Scott Duncanson, said: “Although 2020 has been a very difficult year for many businesses on the island, the club has been lucky enough to have staged both the Sailor’s Regatta in March and Multihull Solutions Regatta in July with minimal disruptions.

Kvik Phuket

“Although we will miss our regular overseas friends and visitors this year, efforts to minimise competitor costs while maintaining quality, on the water race management have proven to be extremely successful in attracting local sailors back on the water,” he added.

A quality monohull fleet is forming with entries from Jessandra ll, Uminoko, Phoenix and Emagine with more entries expected in the coming days. Fierce competition is expected in the multihull class and will see two brand new Phuket built Stealth Catamarans, Fez and Coconuts compete head to head for the very first time. The Voodoo vs Twin Sharks rivalry will resume in the high performance Firefly 850s and proven performers Bonza and Fugazi will be tough to beat if strong North Easterly monsoon winds arrive.

The Phuket Yacht Club is a non-profit organization operating in Chalong Bay for over 25 years. Affiliated with the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand (YRAT) and the International Sailing Schools Association (ISSA) the club hosts regular club racing for keel boats and Multihulls, three annual regattas and a very successful inshore sailing school for both youth and adults.

For general enquiries please contact secretary@phuketyachtclub or school@phuketyachtclub.com for learn-to-sail opportunities.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tokyo Olympic Games broadcast bonanza confirmed
Johnson, Thomas, Smith and Ancer share Masters lead
Scotland qualify for Euro finals to end long wait
Excitement grows as 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon Fast Approaches
Vagabonds offer complimentary rugby clinic for kids
Rugby shake-up goes on with new Autumn Nations Cup
Patong Penguins pip Thalang Cows in season showdown
Vietnamese Grand Prix axed as F1’s 2021 calender takes shape
‘Eerie’ Masters readies for sound of silence
City, Liverpool share spoils, Kane joins 150 club, Arsenal thrashed
Man City face Liverpool showdown, Solskjaer under fire
Phuket Hospitality Challenge a swinging success
Sydney to Hobart yacht race gets go-ahead
Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery on blood clot
What does the future hold for unstoppable Mercedes?

 

Phuket community
Ambassadors’ trip to Phuket hoped boost tourism image

Boost domestic- or international tourism? Get foreigners living here home first. New Zealand friend ...(Read More)

Alro changes regulations on SorPorKor land use

No doubt this will be retroactive and a certain 'chicken farmer' will suddenly free herself ...(Read More)

Passengers stuck at Phuket airport after flights delayed for 7 hours

Nice social distancing...(Read More)

Tripadvisor warn Thai hotel that sued guest over bad review

Be careful what you wish for. The restaurant in Kamala that gouged Thais was only been open for a fe...(Read More)

Ambassadors’ trip to Phuket hoped boost tourism image

They can organize whatever they want as long as the quarantine is not cancelled the economy will not...(Read More)

Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

k,,,what has your friend got to do with the price of fish?...(Read More)

Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

Very interesting story Kurt. But how is this information connected with this article ?...(Read More)

Tourism minister warns of domestic slowdown

The outlook for vaccines is time wise hope giving. European Union did already place a order for 300 ...(Read More)

Ambassadors’ trip to Phuket hoped boost tourism image

will they take them to Patong to see all the closed businesses, that will attract a lot of tourists ...(Read More)

Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

A thai friend returned from a 3 months holiday in Germany. Now he is 15 days in quarantine in Bangko...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
https://sgssecurity.com/
AVC Engineering
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
K9 Point
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand

 