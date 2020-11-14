Countdown on for the 2nd annual Phuket Yacht Club ‘Jai-Dee’ Regatta

SAILING: There is much anticipation among the island’s sailing fraternity as they await the start gun to signal the 2nd Phuket Yacht Club ‘Jai-Dee’ Regatta next Friday (Nov 20).

Sailing

By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 November 2020, 12:04PM

Jai-Dee, meaning generous or kind-hearted in Thai, is aimed fairly and squarely at participants looking for a local, sailor-centric event, managed by volunteers with an equal passion for one of the world’s oldest water sports of sailing.

Although in just its second year, the regatta has created plenty of interest amongst local yachtsman, particularly so in 2020, with many larger, commercial regattas being cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attracting 10 entries to beautiful Chalong Bay and surrounding islands in 2019 it is hoped last year’s comradery and success will attract even more boats this year.

Both last year’s winners Uminoko (IRC monohull) and Twin Sharks (Firefly multihull) have already entered and the introduction of a performance handicap class for the not so serious sailors is expected to attract even more club level racers to the fore.

Speaking to the Phuket News PYC Commodore Scott Duncanson, said: “Although 2020 has been a very difficult year for many businesses on the island, the club has been lucky enough to have staged both the Sailor’s Regatta in March and Multihull Solutions Regatta in July with minimal disruptions.

“Although we will miss our regular overseas friends and visitors this year, efforts to minimise competitor costs while maintaining quality, on the water race management have proven to be extremely successful in attracting local sailors back on the water,” he added.

A quality monohull fleet is forming with entries from Jessandra ll, Uminoko, Phoenix and Emagine with more entries expected in the coming days. Fierce competition is expected in the multihull class and will see two brand new Phuket built Stealth Catamarans, Fez and Coconuts compete head to head for the very first time. The Voodoo vs Twin Sharks rivalry will resume in the high performance Firefly 850s and proven performers Bonza and Fugazi will be tough to beat if strong North Easterly monsoon winds arrive.

The Phuket Yacht Club is a non-profit organization operating in Chalong Bay for over 25 years. Affiliated with the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand (YRAT) and the International Sailing Schools Association (ISSA) the club hosts regular club racing for keel boats and Multihulls, three annual regattas and a very successful inshore sailing school for both youth and adults.

For general enquiries please contact secretary@phuketyachtclub or school@phuketyachtclub.com for learn-to-sail opportunities.