British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Could a blockchain-based digital government be the future for Singapore?

Could a blockchain-based digital government be the future for Singapore?

Blockchain technology, the foundation for most cryptocurrencies, is now being implemented by various industries and institutions. Businesses ranging from public records to real estate, airline companies and cloud storage are incorporating blockchain technology to enhance the transparency and security to cope with today’s emerging digitalization across the globe.


By In Conjunction

Monday 19 September 2022, 09:12AM

While countries including Canada and Australia have already started including blockchain technology with their digital infrastructure, Singapore is also moving ahead as one of Asia’s leading blockchain development countries. As early as 2018, consulting firm PWC released a report indicating that 82 percent of the surveyed executive in Singapore reported blockchain initiatives underway, while 13 percent have already purchased the initiatives live to the market.

Blockchain is a technology that can completely rebuild the supply chain for sustainable practices. Blockchain is a type of distributed ledger that offers a digital database for keeping track of all supply chain transactions. Researchers and developers have shown that blockchain technology offers advantages beyond cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. It can completely change the functions of financial and government institutions by providing new methods for processing information and organizing procedures.

Several governments, especially in Europe, have tested this cutting-edge technology for various purposes and services over the past few years, including land registration, educational credentialing, health care, procurement, food supply chains, and identity management. Aside from the improvements that blockchain technologies have accomplished to financial transactions, it has been utilized by governments across the globe in various areas to develop smart and sustainable cities and enhance government information systems in the foreseeable future as blockchain technologies can provide a secure, interoperable infrastructure that allows all smart city services and functions to operate beyond currently envisioned levels. 

In 2020, Singapore’s government, together with the Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the National Research Foundation (NRF), launched a $12 million Singapore Blockchain Innovation Programme (SBIP), which aims to incorporate blockchain technology research with the needs of the industry, to facilitate the development, commercialization and adoption of wider real-world applications. This industry-driven initiative will engage close to 75 companies, including MNCs, large enterprises and ICT companies, to conceptualize 17 blockchain-related projects within the next three years in trade, logistics, and supply chain sectors.

Furthermore, the SBIP aims to look into the scalability of blockchain technology to enable its adoption in environments with high transaction rates; blockchain interoperability that enables value exchange across blockchain systems and address the current challenges of siloed blockchain networks; and growing the blockchain tech talent pool to enable ICT companies to further tap on blockchain technologies. If incorporated carefully, the benefits of the SBIP will allow a common, shared, open public infrastructure to develop digital services across Singapore’s public sector. Other benefits include data protection, transparency, combating fraud, etc. 

Blockchain’s main attraction of decentralized finance or DeFi, which removes intermediaries from financial transactions remains largely unregulated. This is because altering the critical aspects of DeFi would remove decentralization and transparency, rendering the technology useless. Regardless, trust in this industry is important as blockchain technology is now being rolled out by governments.

Similar to contemporary technologies in the early adoption stages, blockchain can flourish as long as policymakers develop effective regulatory frameworks and avoid overregulation to not miss out on reducing the beneficial outcomes that are expected to improve the quality of De-Fi’s forthcoming enhancements that are desired to significantly change the financial landscape in Singapore through decentralization and transparency. When fully implemented, the SBIP will allow government agencies to develop and revolutionize digital services from issuing passports to making appointments with public services. It really is a win-win situation for all.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Road safety campaign launched || September 19
Chinese ‘call centre gangsters’ sought after woman’s death plunge
Khao Lak killer road claims another life
Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
Patong Police ordered to arrest Bangla drug dealer
Tourist injured in ATV accident
Plastic ban to be done in phases
Wat Ban Don celebrates tenth lunar month
Strong quake strikes Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami alert and typhoon warning
Phuket honours National Youth Day
Kathu road safety campaign launched
Fanatics swarm to stores for iPhone 14
Phuket Opinion: The passport jam
11 immigration police, officials arrested on bribery charges
Satree School students receive scholarships

 

Phuket community
Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash

@CaptainB: which would not have protected him from breaking his neck....(Read More)

Tourist injured in ATV accident

@Kurt No nonsense at all.Everyone should be cautious especially when driving some kind of vehicle ...(Read More)

Kathu road safety campaign launched

And now you know why I never hire a car or bike when I visit. Stay in Baan Lamai and walk everywher...(Read More)

Patong Police ordered to arrest Bangla drug dealer

Now the cops have to be ordered to do their jobs- classic. I'd be looking at who gets the envelo...(Read More)

Patong Police ordered to arrest Bangla drug dealer

Patong police seems to be good friends with mr Kittpong. While busy with many criminal activities j...(Read More)

Kathu road safety campaign launched

@JohnC, your question holds wishfull thinking. Boys in brown have no job pride, miss often honesty,...(Read More)

Tourist injured in ATV accident

What is the Chalong Mayor nonsense talking? How can one excercise care and caution when riding a mac...(Read More)

Plastic ban to be done in phases

Good uck with that. There has already a campaign to reduce single use plastic bags at convenience s...(Read More)

Plastic ban to be done in phases

This phases plan has many loopholes. With a bit of kick off work to do for the plastic entepreneurs ...(Read More)

Kathu road safety campaign launched

When are the brown bears going to stop targeting foreigners on motorbikes just because they class th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
Fastship Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket

 